Full results: 2022 elections in Central Illinois

Sharon Chung reflects on the race for the 91st House District.
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton waves to supporters as she walks on the stage after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker won reelection over GOP challenger Darren Bailey, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks after winning reelection over GOP challenger Darren Bailey, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago.
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to supporters after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker won reelection over GOP challenger Darren Bailey, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, hugs his wife M.K. after Pritzker defeated GOP challenger Darren Bailey, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker closes his eyes as he listens to supporters after winning reelection over GOP challenger Darren Bailey, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago.
State Rep. Dan Brady, the Bloomington Republican running for Illinois Secretary of State, is welcomed by Millicent Roth at Rob Dob’s Restaurant on Tuesday evening after the polls closed.
State Rep. Dan Brady, the Bloomington Republican running for Illinois Secretary of State, talks with Veleda Harvey at Rob Dob’s Restaurant on Tuesday evening after the polls closed.
Republican Scott Preston, left, checks out results on Tuesday with his wife, Ali, at Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall in Normal. Preston is running for the 91st House District against Democrat Sharon Chung. Ali is holding three month old Jack Preston.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and his wife Cindy hug supporters after he conceded on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., gives a speech at Adler Planetarium after winning a second term, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., leaves the press area after giving a speech on winning a second term, at Adler Planetarium on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth talks with Sen. Dick Durbin, both D-Ill., before giving a speech at Adler Planetarium after Duckworth won a second term, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago.
Alongside his wife Cindy, left, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, second from left, concedes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield, Ill.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey concedes to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, right, hugs a supporter after conceding to Gov. J.B. Pritzker on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.
