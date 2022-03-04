 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Freedom' truck convoy to roll through McLean County Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Another convoy of truckers heralding messages of freedom is set to pass through the Twin Cities on Saturday.

030222-blm-loc-1convoy

Crowds gather to support The People's Convoy Tuesday in LeRoy. A convoy of truckers are making their way to Washington, D.C., to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID measures.

Statements and images posted this week to the "Freedom Illinois" page on Facebook show The American Freedom Convoy's Saturday route extending from Rockford to Indianapolis, by way of Bloomington via Interstate 39. The fleet — originating from Minot, North Dakota — is expected to arrive by 11 a.m. Saturday in South Beloit at the interchange for I-90 and I-39, later convening with two other conveys at 2 p.m. in Oglesby.

Watch now: 100 gather in LeRoy to join truckers of 'People's Convoy' in stand against mandates

The groups of truckers and other vehicles will then cruise under the overpass for Exit 8 on I-39, just south of Kappa on East County Road 2500 North. Supporters plan to meet at that bridge at 2 p.m. and cheer on the convoy that will make its pass between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The trucks will then navigate east on Interstate 74, reaching Oakwood by 4 p.m. and stopping for the night in Spiceland, Indiana. The convoy's final destination is Maryland.

030222-blm-loc-7convoy

Many of the protesters who came to support the People's Convoy on Tuesday at Woody's Family Restaurant off Interstate 74 in LeRoy were flying flags in support of former President Donald Trump.

The event follows five days after a similar convoy rolled through LeRoy. The Pantagraph reported around 100 people appeared at the Shell gas station on Tuesday in support of the caravan, which was expected to link with The People's Convey that left Southern California last week for Washington, D.C.

030222-blm-loc-10convoy

Many women with their children gathered to support the People's Convoy at Woody's Family Restaurant off Interstate 74 in LeRoy on Tuesday.

The People's Convey published demands on its website for the immediate lifting of national COVID-19 emergency rules. Several people told The Pantagraph on Tuesday in LeRoy that workers shouldn't be forced to get vaccinated by threat of employment termination.

The convoy also comes at a time when the national average price for gas has surged 29 cents since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a Friday report published by CNN, and the rate of diesel is now up to $4.26 per gallon.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

