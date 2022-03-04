'Freedom' truck convoy to roll through McLean County Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Another convoy of truckers heralding messages of freedom is set to pass through the Twin Cities on Saturday.

Statements and images posted this week to the "Freedom Illinois" page on Facebook show The American Freedom Convoy's Saturday route extending from Rockford to Indianapolis, by way of Bloomington via Interstate 39. The fleet — originating from Minot, North Dakota — is expected to arrive by 11 a.m. Saturday in South Beloit at the interchange for I-90 and I-39, later convening with two other conveys at 2 p.m. in Oglesby.

The groups of truckers and other vehicles will then cruise under the overpass for Exit 8 on I-39, just south of Kappa on East County Road 2500 North. Supporters plan to meet at that bridge at 2 p.m. and cheer on the convoy that will make its pass between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The trucks will then navigate east on Interstate 74, reaching Oakwood by 4 p.m. and stopping for the night in Spiceland, Indiana. The convoy's final destination is Maryland.

The event follows five days after a similar convoy rolled through LeRoy. The Pantagraph reported around 100 people appeared at the Shell gas station on Tuesday in support of the caravan, which was expected to link with The People's Convey that left Southern California last week for Washington, D.C.

The People's Convey published demands on its website for the immediate lifting of national COVID-19 emergency rules. Several people told The Pantagraph on Tuesday in LeRoy that workers shouldn't be forced to get vaccinated by threat of employment termination.

The convoy also comes at a time when the national average price for gas has surged 29 cents since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a Friday report published by CNN, and the rate of diesel is now up to $4.26 per gallon.

