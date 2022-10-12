Former death row inmate to speak Thursday at Heartland Community College

NORMAL — An educational director with the Illinois Prison Project will speak Thursday morning at Heartland Community College.

Renaldo Hudson is an educator, minister and community organizer who developed various programs while serving 37 years on death row in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to an event flyer. His work includes helping to establish a prison newspaper, Stateville Speaks, and creating back-end mechanisms for the release of incarcerated people, which were showcased in the Emmy-nominated 2020 documentary “Stateville Calling.”

His talk is scheduled for 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium on the Heartland campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Christina Prestin-Beard, a sociology and psychology instructor at Heartland, said Hudson was invited as part of her "Sociology of Incarceration" class, a new course this semester. She said they received grant money to work with incarcerated persons.

“Renaldo Hudson is a true testament of rehabilitation and reform,” she told The Pantagraph on Wednesday.

Prestin-Beard added that Hudson, who was convicted of murder at age 19 and had his sentence commuted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2020, also helped write a book titled “Lockdown Prison Heart.” The text is a collection of essays gathered from him and other incarcerated men, she said, who questioned themselves: “Who am I, and what can I do to be better?”

Prestin-Beard said her class previously heard from a guest speaker from Indiana who served 22 years of a 55-year murder sentence and went on to complete their bachelor’s and master’s degrees after their release. The class also visited the McLean County jail and juvenile detention center, she said.

Prestin-Beard said part of the discussion Thursday will focus on the human ability to overcome one's mistakes.

“We want people to see that you’re not the result of one mistake — even if it’s an horrendous mistake,” she said.