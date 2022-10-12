 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Former death row inmate to speak Thursday at Heartland Community College

  • 0
101322-blm-loc-1hudson

Renaldo Hudson

 Provided by Illinois Prison Project

NORMAL — An educational director with the Illinois Prison Project will speak Thursday morning at Heartland Community College.

Dozens protest McLean County convictions

Renaldo Hudson is an educator, minister and community organizer who developed various programs while serving 37 years on death row in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to an event flyer. His work includes helping to establish a prison newspaper, Stateville Speaks, and creating back-end mechanisms for the release of incarcerated people, which were showcased in the Emmy-nominated 2020 documentary “Stateville Calling.”

His talk is scheduled for 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium on the Heartland campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Judge rules Normal districting referendum doesn't belong on ballot

Christina Prestin-Beard, a sociology and psychology instructor at Heartland, said Hudson was invited as part of her "Sociology of Incarceration" class, a new course this semester. She said they received grant money to work with incarcerated persons.

“Renaldo Hudson is a true testament of rehabilitation and reform,” she told The Pantagraph on Wednesday.

Prestin-Beard added that Hudson, who was convicted of murder at age 19 and had his sentence commuted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2020, also helped write a book titled “Lockdown Prison Heart.” The text is a collection of essays gathered from him and other incarcerated men, she said, who questioned themselves: “Who am I, and what can I do to be better?”

Watch now: New evidence to be weighed in Bloomington man's 1999 murder conviction

Prestin-Beard said her class previously heard from a guest speaker from Indiana who served 22 years of a 55-year murder sentence and went on to complete their bachelor’s and master’s degrees after their release. The class also visited the McLean County jail and juvenile detention center, she said.

Prestin-Beard said part of the discussion Thursday will focus on the human ability to overcome one's mistakes.

“We want people to see that you’re not the result of one mistake — even if it’s an horrendous mistake,” she said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dozens protest McLean County convictions

Dozens protest McLean County convictions

Around two dozen supporters gathered in downtown Bloomington on Thursday to protest what they maintain were wrongful convictions that led to the imprisonment of innocent men. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Saudi Arabia will face 'consequences' for its oil production cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News