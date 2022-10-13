Former death row inmate speaks to Heartland College students about faith and redemption

NORMAL — Renaldo Hudson said he believes in fair chances — not second chances.
He said a second chance implies someone had a chance in the first place, and that’s warped language. Hudson then said "redemption" is more worthwhile vocabulary.
The 58-year-old Chicago man, who received prison sentence commutations from two Illinois governors after his 1983 murder of Folke Peterson, has traded out his former title of inmate for a new one: director of education with the Illinois Prison Project.
He talked Thursday to an audience of about 100 at the Heartland Community College, discussing his transformation into what he said Gov. J.B. Pritzker described as the “most rehabilitated” person in a state facility.
Hudson recounted his upbringing in a “street family” involved in drugs, and living as a homeless, illiterate adolescent who dropped out of grade school and used PCP to escape his domestic traumas. He also talked how his personal faith sustained him through serving 37 years in prison and establishing the Building Block Program, which is run by and for incarcerated people and is based on their own knowledge and experiences.
Hudson shared details of a trouble upbringing. At age 15, he was among seven relatives shot by an older teen brother; Hudson's aunt and young cousin were killed, he said. William Hudson Jr. is serving a life sentence for the murders, state records show.
Renaldo Hudson said his family was so broken, they rejected him because he resembled his older brother. And that sent him spiraling, he said.
When he encountered Peterson, Hudson said, he was taking drugs that altered his perception. To him, Peterson appeared wealthy, but in reality was poor and vulnerable.
Hudson said he took Peterson's life and money, thinking he would run away happily ever after, but that wasn’t the case. Hudson said he woke up the next day in a jail cell, wearing a paper suit.
Hudson said he will never gloss over the memory of what happened that day in 1983, and it’s important for him to remember that Peterson was a person who deserved honor. After watching the 1992 movie “A Few Good Men,” he said he felt like a bomb went off in his heart, and he realized that Peterson was vulnerable and deserved his protection.
From that moment, Hudson said he became determined to remind people that good people can do bad things, and we have to make room for them to be redeemed.
'I am not the act'
Hudson said the Illinois Prison Project aims to raise awareness about the way that people may become identified solely by their worst actions.
“I am not the act. I am the person responsible for the act, which means I can do better,” said Hudson, noting that many miss the distinction.
He said he was told by staff in Cook County jails that “there’s nothing redeemable about you.” A turning point came when he was in the segregation unit of the Pontiac state prison.
The warden offered a deal: He would reduce Hudson's segregation time if he quoted Scripture to the warden once a week.
At first, Hudson said he could outsmart the warden.
"Jesus wept," he recited. "But why?" the warden responded.
Hudson said he told others in segregation about the warden’s offer.
“Just by (the warden's) investment in me, we turned a segregation unit at the Pontiac Correctional Center into a little Bible study,” he said. Their unit became a place other inmates wanted to be, Hudson said, because those on death row — considered the “worst of the worst” — began to talk about “the best of us.”
Scripture quoted by Hudson resonated with several members in the audience at Heartland on Thursday, including Zion Thomas, of Bloomington, who attended with YouthBuild McLean County. Her biggest takeaway from Hudson’s talk, she said, was to always have faith.
“Just never give up on yourself,” Thomas said. “Have faith all the time, stay motivated and just always believe in yourself.”
Condemned to care
Those religious studies while in prison led Hudson to designing the Building Block Program, he said, which was first called “Unleash the Power: Men of Integrity while on Death Row.”
“We’re condemned people that cared to care,” Hudson said. “We were condemned, but we chose to care while we waited for our death.”
He said his process of transformation was not predicated around him being released from prison. It began, he said, “because I was preparing to die, and I didn’t want to be good for nothing.”
“I wanted to be able to walk to my death and say I did my best,” Hudson said. “I made bad decisions, but I did the best with the rest that I had left.”
That triggered more transformation, he said. As he and others pursued furthering their education, and prison day rooms were turned into classrooms, he said they discovered brilliance among themselves.
“I just understood the power of community,” said Hudson. “There's so much power when we pull community together and you tap into the resources of individuals and not just one person.”
Now, Hudson told The Pantagraph, he wants to teach courses on communications and philosophy.
“I want to trouble (the) comfortable and confront the troubled,” Hudson said, “and you do that by having a clear mind.”
