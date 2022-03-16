 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Bloomington employee recognized for conservation efforts

BLOOMINGTON — A former Bloomington city employee is being posthumously recognized for his volunteer efforts and passion for wildlife conservation. 

The Illinois Lake Management Association is honoring Jerry Martoglio with the Frank Loftus Award. Martoglio worked in the water division of the Bloomington Public Works department for eight years.

“Jerry was very passionate about many things throughout his life," said Joe Darter, property manager for the public works department, in a statement. "Other than his family, his passion for wildlife conservation, the outdoors and creating sustainable lakes, rivers and streams shined the brightest.” 

He added, “Jerry was never satisfied with just coming up with a good idea, he worked tirelessly to see the idea through to completion, with many of these ideas directly benefiting our two reservoirs and their vast watersheds. His dedication and zeal are greatly missed by all those who knew him.”

Martoglio

Jerry Martoglio showing off some big fish he caught. 

Martoglio died from COVID-19 on Dec. 29, 2020, at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

The Frank Loftus award is presented to local residents in recognition of their volunteer efforts and "commitment, dedication and stewardship efforts to address local lake issues," the agency said. The award was created in honor of former volunteer Frank Loftus.

Martoglio will be recognized Thursday at the ILMA conference in Champaign.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

