Former Attorney General Eric Holder to speak at Peoria MLK luncheon

PEORIA — The first Black U.S. Attorney General will speak in Peoria in January for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration Luncheon.

Eric Holder was appointed attorney general in 2009 by President Barack Obama. He served until April 2015. During his time in office, and since, he has been a leader in civil rights, including voting rights, according to a statement from Public Employees for Community Concerns, which is hosting the event.

Holder's first book, co-written with Sam Koppelman, is titled "Our Unfinished March: The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote — A History, a Crisis, a Plan." It came out in May and offers a history of voting and the future of voting rights in the U.S.

The 31st MLK Celebration Luncheon is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2023, at the Peoria Civic Center. Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10 and can be bought at www.mlkluncheon.com or the City Clerk's office in Peoria City Hall.

Doors for the event open at 11 a.m. and the luncheon begins at noon.