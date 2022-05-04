First installment on McLean County property tax bills due June 6

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County property tax bills have been mailed and residents should expect an increase from last year, the county treasure’s office said.

The first installment of property tax is due June 6, with interest of 1.5% assessed each month on all payments postmarked or paid after the due date. The second installment payment is due Sept. 6.

The final date to pay is Nov. 3, with all unpaid property taxes being sold at a tax sale Nov. 4.

Tax payments may be mailed, paid online or paid at most local banks. Payments are accepted at the Government Center in person or via the payment drop box at the East Street entrance. Those paying in person should use the Front Street entrance.

Parcel information and payment options are available at www.mcleancountyil.gov/tax.

McLean County taxpayers are being billed $375.7 million in 2022 compared to $364.1 million last year, an increase of $11.6 million or 3.19% over the prior year. The 2022 tax bill is for the 2021 assessment period.

McLean County’s taxable equalized assessed value (EAV) increased to $4.183 billion compared to $4.040 billion last year. Much of the increase in taxable EAV is a result of adding the Bloomington Grove Wind Farm, which now makes for five wind farms operating under the tax rolls, officials said. More than 68,000 real estate parcels are being billed.

For payment and billing questions, contact the McLean County Treasurer’s Office at 309-888-5180 or treasurer@mcleancountyil.gov. For exemption and assessment questions, contact the supervisor of assessment's office at 309-888-5130 or assessor@mcleancountyil.gov.

