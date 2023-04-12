SPRINGFIELD — Law enforcement agencies in 19 Illinois counties received threats directed toward schools on Wednesday, likely part of a pattern of false warnings of violence at high schools and colleges across the country, authorities said.

A total of 21 calls were received, according to Illinois State Police. First responders had not located any evidence of credible threats as of 3 p.m., the agency said.

Affects areas stretched across the state, from Chicago and Rockford in the north to Bloomington, Decatur, Peoria, Champaign and Springfield in the central region to Carbondale, Murphysboro, Mount Vernon, Marion and Centralia in the southern part of the state.

Communities in Illinois and across the country are experiencing what is commonly referred to as "swatting" — a fake report about an active shooter situation, typically at a school.

In some cases, caller ID spoofing is used to disguise the originating number. The goal is to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address.

An FBI official said in November that the agency believes the wave of false threats focused on schools may be coming from outside of the country.

Officials said at the time that they had identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools just since early June falsely reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent.

The hoaxes come as authorities are already on edge about real mass shootings, particularly in schools. Last month, three students and three staff members were shot to death at a The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. On Monday, five people were killed and eight injured in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Illinois State Police, say each call is taken seriously — sometimes resulting in tremendous use of energy and resources. For instance, Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a warning in February after fake calls forced eight schools into lockdown over two days. In Iowa, so many schools were targeted last month that Gov. Kim Reynolds complained at a news conference about the toll it was taking to confirm the calls were fake.

Authorities have warned that such hoaxes can prove deadly. In 2017, a police officer in Wichita, Kansas, shot and killed a man while responding to a hoax emergency call. Last month, the city agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit, with the money to go to the two children of 28-year-old Andrew Finch.

The full list of Illinois communities reporting threats on Wednesday:

Champaign in Champaign County

Chicago in Cook County

Aurora in DuPage County

Carbondale and Murphysboro in Jackson County

Mount Vernon in Jefferson County

Vienna in Johnson County

Dixon in Lee County

Decatur in Macon County

Granite City and Collinsville in Madison County

Centralia in Marion County

Bloomington in McLean County

Jacksonville in Morgan County

Peoria in Peoria County

Pittsfield in Pike County

Eldorado in Saline County

Springfield in Sangamon County

Freeport in Stephenson County

Marion in Williamson County

Rockford in Winnebago County

Law enforcement, public safety and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police.

The Associated Press contributed.

Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - File Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022