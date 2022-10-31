Extension sought for Clinton, Dresden nuclear power plants

CLINTON — The operator of the Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants plans to ask the federal government to extend its license to operate the plants for another 20 years.

If approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the extensions would allow Constellation to operate Clinton Power Station until 2047, Unit 2 of Dresden Generation Station until 2049 and Unit 3 of Dresden Generating Station until 2051, the company said Monday.

Dresden Unit 1 was retired in 1978, according to Constellation’s website. This would be the first extension of the operating license for the Clinton plant and the second for the Dresden plant.

In announcing that it would seek the extensions, Constellation said that combined the two plants create enough energy to power more than 2 million homes. The company employs around 540 people at the Clinton plant and around 700 people at the Dresden plant, located in Morris.

Illinois has 11 reactors across six power plants, which generate more than half of the electricity produced in the state as of 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Constellation officials said the company believes the plants will play a vital role in helping Illinois transition to carbon-free power generation by 2050. They attributed the ability to continue operating the plants to the credits created under two state laws and anticipate further tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Clinton plant is an enormous economic engine for this region and the community,” DeWitt County Board Chair Terry Ferguson said in the announcement. “(...) We hope to see the facility stay open for many more decades.”

The company plans to file the extension application in 2024. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission expects reviews to be completed within 30 months of when the application is submitted, or 22 months if no hearing is required.