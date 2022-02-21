Erickson running to retain McLean County Board District 10 seat

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board member Chuck Erickson is seeking his fourth full term on the board.

Erickson, a Republican in district 10, announced his bid for re-election Monday.

The newly-drawn district 10 covers a stretch of east Bloomington-Normal from Ireland Grove Road north to East Northtown Road. The district’s population is 17,149, according to the 2020 census.

Erickson was appointed in June 2011. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected to the board in 2014 and 2018.

“In addition to helping residents in McLean County, (Erickson) looks forward to continuing opportunities to reach across the aisle where the opportunity presents itself to get things done for the citizens of McLean County,” he said in his announcement, pointing to working with former Democratic board member Laurie Wollrab in 2020 to pass pandemic relief for businesses.

The other McLean County Board district 10 member, Josh Barnett, a Republican, has said he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Republican William Holditch announced last month he is running for the second district 10 seat.

Erickson said he plans to advocate for law enforcement and funding the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, and for “common sense fiscal conservatism and keeping McLean County open during this pandemic.”

The primary election is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.