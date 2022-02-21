Erickson running to retain McLean County Board District 10 seat

“In addition to helping residents in McLean County, (Erickson) looks forward to continuing opportunities to reach across the aisle where the opportunity presents itself to get things done for the citizens of McLean County,” he said in his announcement, pointing to working with former Democratic board member Laurie Wollrab in 2020 to pass pandemic relief for businesses.
Republican William Holditch announced last month he is running for the second district 10 seat.
Erickson said he plans to advocate for law enforcement and funding the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, and for “common sense fiscal conservatism and keeping McLean County open during this pandemic.”
The primary election is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.
“When I think about the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, I have a greater sense of pride for my community and also to know the history of those who came before me and the role that they played in shaping this community and providing opportunity for future Black Americans in McLean County.”
McLean County Board member Laurie Wollrab, right, addresses the board during its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Government Center in Bloomington. Listening are fellow board members Shayna Watchinski, left, and Chuck Erickson, center.