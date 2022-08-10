Energy assistance applications open Sept. 1 in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program open next month for McLean, Livingston, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

LIHEAP provides a one-time payment to help with energy bills. Applications through Tazwood Community Services, which manages the program for Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston and McLean counties, opens Sept. 1. Assistance through the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program is also available for assistance for water and sewer bills.

Assistance will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is exhausted or until May 31, 2023, the agency said in a press release Tuesday.

Appointments can be scheduled over the phone starting Aug. 30. Tazwood’s Bloomington office can be reached at 309-533-7723. The online scheduling system to set up an appointment to apply will open Sept. 1.

There are no priority groups this year. Customers in danger of being disconnected should call as soon as a disconnection notice is received so they can set up an appointment for Sept. 1 or as early as possible, the release said.

To apply, customers need to bring an ID, proof of gross income for the household, proof of Social Security number or Individual Tax Identification Numbers for each resident, a heat and electric bill from the last 30 days and a copy of a rental agreement if applicable. Tazwood may need other documents as well depending on the household.

Income limits are based off of 200% of the federal poverty rate. Limits include yearly gross income of $27,180 for a one-person household, $36,620 for a two-person household, $46,060 for a three-person household and $55,500 for a four-person household.

Tazwood encourages potential recipients to follow its Facebook page for the most up-to-date information about the program.