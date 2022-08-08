Effort seeks to change Normal government

NORMAL — Residents could be asked on upcoming ballots whether Normal's town government should change to a district-based system, similar to Bloomington's ward-based representation.

A petition signed by nearly 2,200 people was filed at town hall in Uptown Normal on Monday to add a referendum to Nov. 8 general election ballots: "Shall the town be divided into six districts with one trustee elected from each district?"

Currently, Normal Town Council members are elected at large, meaning the representatives who receive the most votes are seated to represent the community as a whole. The new system would provide for residents of a district to elect a candidate from each district to represent them.

It's unclear who exactly is leading the effort. About 10 Normal residents were present for the petition filing but declined to comment or give their names to a reporter.

Calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal, organizers issued a press release saying the referendum will allow for voters to decided whether districting is best for the future of the town. The group's leadership is not identified on its website.

"We are a diverse group covering the political spectrum who care deeply for Normal," the group said in a statement. "Despite our diversity, we were able to work together toward this joint effort, thus proving that the politically diverse can come together to create positive change."

Town trustee Stan Nord provided the group's press release to media outlets and is listed as the organizer of a GoFundMe fundraiser connected to the effort, but declined to be interviewed about the campaign. He did clarify, in response to a question, that the map of districts would only be created if voters pass the referendum.

Resident Susan Lash was also present at the filing and spoke in support of the effort, but said that she does not represent the petition organizers.

Lash said a majority of council members live in a narrow area bounded by Beach Street and Towanda Avenue, making it difficult for them to know what is happening in other neighborhoods.

"I think it's a problem across the country but local issues get ignored a lot and for me, they're the most important," Lash said. "It is kind of sad that we do tend to have a low turnout for the local elections, but I would hope that people would consider it seriously and think about what they want from their local government."

The process for placing the referendum on the ballot is outlined in state statute. It requires a petition signed by more than 5% of voters.

The representative of each of the newly formed districts would be required to have lived in the district for at least six months before the election after the redistricting has taken place.

The petition can also be challenged for inaccuracies or unethical behaviors by the petitioners between now and Aug. 15.