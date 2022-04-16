Economic growth drives Bloomington population, development shifts

BLOOMINGTON — For decades, Bloomington has seen suburban sprawl pulling residents and businesses out east, but recent economic development could shake things up.

For the last several years commercial businesses and franchise restaurants have flocked to east Bloomington along Veterans Parkway. Real estate brokers say the trend is partially due to easy access to highways, as well as new land becoming available for development.

"What's interesting is that we saw this shift from downtown businesses and their east side for residential housing to Veterans Parkway and along the Veterans Parkway corridor," said Greg Yount, real estate broker with Coldwell Banker in Bloomington. "We've seen this kind of an extended shift and movement as ground is made available for development further east, both in terms of residential and commercial."

But, in recent years Bloomington has seen growing interest throughout the city, including to the west, said Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason. Last year, the city issued 95 permits for single-family homes, five for multi-family housing, and 55 for mobile home housing.

The permits have been spread throughout the city, with a high concentration along the city's east side, where there has been significant development in the Grove at Kickapoo Creek subdivision in Ward 8.

Gleason and several local real estate brokers have attributed the city's hot real estate market to economic development being driven by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive's plant in north Normal and the Italian chocolate company Ferrero, which is building a manufacturing plant in Bloomington.

In the span of three years, Rivian has more than tripled the workforce at its manufacturing facility, currently employing 5,075 people.

"I think it's important to understand that commercial real estate is a slow process," said Laura Pritts, a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker in Bloomington. "What we see over the next couple years is just the beginning of what Rivian and Ferrero are bringing to the market."

Trends in home, business real estate

Brittany Patterson, a real estate broker with RE/MAX Rising in Bloomington, said first-time homebuyers are a significant player in the current housing market, but economic development is also bringing people to the city from out of town and out of state.

"We’ve got a lot going on in Bloomington, a lot of jobs here, and with job opportunities come people," she said. "I'm guessing they would rent, but rent is so high now, they might as well purchase a home. ... If the rental prices went down, I think we would have a lot of buyers that would probably wait, but since rental prices are so high, people are just saying, 'Skip it — I might as well purchase a home and have a mortgage if I’m going to pay like $1,500 for rent.'"

Yount and Pritts added that business owners are increasingly looking at developing along Bloomington's west side and in downtown.

"There has been a resurgence of interest in historical buildings in the downtown Bloomington area and uptown Normal," Pritts said. "As we move away from those franchise operators, we see a shift in the type of real estate they are interested in."

Pritts noted that businesses tend to favor offices near services, leading some of them back downtown and to other areas of the city.

"They want to be where they can grab something to eat or shop on their lunch hour," she said. "Both retail and office are unfolding in new ways. It's going to be interesting to see. Nobody's really sure how that will look going forward."

Suburban sprawl drives growth

This summer Bloomington will begin redrawing its nine wards to reflect population changes based on 2020 Census data. Under Illinois law, the wards must be as balanced as possible, with no more than a 10% difference in population between them.

According to the 2020 Census, Bloomington has a population of 78,678, which means each ward should have as close to 8,742 people as possible. Currently, two wards have a 10% imbalance: on the city's west side, Ward 7 with 7,711 people (-11.79%), and on the city's east side, Ward 8 with 10,973 people (+25.52%).

“That goes to show that the concern that the city has and the community has in this suburban sprawl has actually occurred," Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill said. "We know that 2,500 more residents live on the east side of town, and likely a lot of that has to do with the new housing out there."

He added, "You build that housing and people have gone out there. It’s important that we try to turn the trend to bring more people to the older neighborhoods downtown."

U.S. Census Bureau data shows the city's population has continued to shift east in the past decade.

In 2011, Bloomington had a population of 76,610 and would have needed each ward to represent about 8,512 people. At the time, there were imbalances in Ward 6 on the city's west side with around 7,302 people, and in Ward 9 on the city's east side with around 9,518 people, according to Pantagraph archives.

Gleason said he doesn't view the population shifts as indicating a large trend of residents migrating from one side of the city to another. Rather, he said, it is a sign of population growth tied to the recent economic development.

"They're not connected, which is why there needs to be an entire realignment," Gleason said of the population shifts. "There are wards between those two areas. I think it's a symptom of the development that we have seen up to this point that has generally been on the east side.

"We are not losing families or people living on the west side. This is growth."

'More buyers than homes'

City staff are drawing new maps based on this data, which the city council is expected to discuss in June. Residents can also propose new ward maps based on precinct and population data, which is available at cityblm.org.

In January, former Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy proposed an initiative seeking to incentivize development in Bloomington's core communities while slowing urban sprawl. The conversation sparked discussions about what the city has done to prepare for extending services to the east as residential neighborhoods continue to grow.

City staff are investigating how to create the program Mathy proposed, which would give potential financial incentives for people to invest in and renovate homes in Bloomington's older neighborhoods as a way to promote infill.

"There is demand for living closer to the downtown, whether it's in the downtown or close proximity," Gleason said. "Not everyone can afford or wants a $300,000 to $400,000 home. If you were to put some money into some of these older neighborhoods, you can find a really nice home."

Patterson said she's seen houses on the far east side listed for $350,000 and up stay on the market longer than those in the $150,000 to $250,000 range that are more scattered throughout the city.

“They usually stay on the market a little longer because they’re more expensive,” she said, adding that some of the east side neighborhoods have filled up. “The inventory is pretty low in that area, pretty low. Because people get into those houses for a reason — those big houses, four- to five-bedroom homes in nice neighborhoods — and they tend to stay there. … I think it would take a pretty big life event for someone to move out of that area.”

Economic growth has also driven up the price of most single-family homes. Debbie Connor, a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker who has worked in the field for 25 years, said some single-family houses are having 15 to 20 showings a day with multiple offers.

"Right now, the biggest thing in Bloomington is that Bloomington-Normal is in low inventory of homes," said Connor, who is also a representative of Rave Homes, which is expanding the Grove at Kickapoo Creek subdivision. "With Rivian bringing these people into town, we have people living in hotels. There are a lot more buyers than homes."

Temporary solutions

On the far west side, a developer is looking to add a 70-room hotel designed for long-term stays that could accommodate people who are moving to the city but are unable to find a permanent home.

The company, stayAPT Suites, submitted a site plan to the Bloomington Planning Commission for review, asking to allow the roughly 2.31 acres of land at 1032 Wylie Drive to be used for a hotel, as it is zoned general commercial.

Jennifer Kearney, chief marketing officer for stayAPT Suites, said they are excited to bring "our new apartment-style hotel brand" to the area.

"We are looking forward to joining this wonderful community, which has much to offer both its travelers and residents — from a great business community to its vibrant culture."

While developers continue to progress in various parts of the city, Patterson said the low inventory of single-family houses has spurred some frenzy with buyers taking whatever they can afford.

“Right now houses are going 15 to 20% over asking price, and then people are offering cash and they’re offering not to do inspections, which I think is a terrible idea,” she said. “It’s getting pretty desperate, but you can only go so low in terms of what you’re willing to do to get a house. Don’t get so desperate that you’ll give up some of the rights that you have as a buyer, because you’ll regret it in the long run.”

The Pantagraph's Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this report.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

