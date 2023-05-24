BLOOMINGTON — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, met with Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe on Tuesday to discuss the prioritization of local projects eligible for federal funding.

Mwilambwe said it was important to meet with Durbin to keep Illinois' federal representatives up to date on important community projects.

"One of the specific asks that we have is the Locust-Colton sewer separation project, which is something (Durbin) has supported and we're going to see as it makes its way through the appropriations process," Mwilambwe said.

This multiphase project seeks to add new sanitary sewers, convert the combined sewer into a storm sewer and lay a new water main.

Mwilambwe also highlighted a proposed East Street basin, which he said goes hand in hand with the city's sewer separation plans, and downtown Bloomington's streetscape plans.

Durbin said with a bipartisan federal infrastructure plan in place, which is bringing more money back into Illinois local communities for key infrastructure projects, it is a good time to start a project.

He added that he and Sen. Tammy Duckworth have had good luck keeping the Congressional delegation up to date on projects they are working on.

"Some of it is related to public health, the sewer situation certainly is, and some of it to economic development and improvements in lifestyle and standard of living for people living in the community," Durbin said.

Durbin's trip to Bloomington came on the heels of a visit to Lincoln on Monday, where the senator discussed the shortage of health care professional in the state.

"If we want to keep these hospitals and clinics open that are absolutely critical, not only for families but for economic growth, we need health care professionals and we've got to focus on that," Durbin said.

Some of his suggestions included educating junior high and high school students about opportunities at local hospitals and paying incentives for health care professionals to become teachers in the field.

"What is the reality of that decision for a nurse?" Durbin asked. "You're making good money at the bedside, you give it up to go get a master's degree, you incur debt to do that and then become a teacher and make less money than you made at the bedside, it doesn't add up."

