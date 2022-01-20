Driver's license facilities to reopen next week

All departments and Driver Services facilities had been closed since Jan. 3 due to the surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.
All Secretary of State departments will reopen for in-person transactions on Monday, Jan. 24. Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday–Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“Masks and social distancing will be required as we safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities,” White said.
Customers can schedule an appointment at one of the select driver services facilities requiring appointments as soon as the facilities reopen. Visit
ilsos.gov for a list of driver services facilities requiring appointments.
Requirements for all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31. Commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits were extended until Jan. 31, which covers expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022.
Various online services will remain available at
ilsos.gov.
From the archives: Jesse White
Secretary of State Jesse White speaks during the Governor’s Day Picnic on Aug. 14, 2019 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
Jerry Nowicki, Capitol News Illinois
The Chicago area Council of Boy Scouts of America kicks off its Fun Fair with the Cabrini Green Troop 1151 Tumblers, under the direction of Scoutmaster Jesse White
MICHAEL BUDRYS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Members of the Jesse White gymnastics team help get festivities off the ground at the \"World's Largest Block Party\" on July 25, 1986, outside St. Patrick's Church. The neighborhood get-together was held to commemorate the 140th anniversary of St. Patrick's Church at Adams and Desplaines streets in Chicago.
David Butow / Chicago Tribune
Jesse White helps tumblers on the playground of Schiller Elementary School, where he's a physical education teacher June 15, 1981.
Charles Osgood / Chicago Tribune
Boy Scouts of Troop 1151 learn how to fold a flag properly from Scoutmaster Jesse White on April 6, 1971, at Schiller Elementary School in Chicago.
Alton Kaste / Chicago Tribune
Jesse White, physical education instructor at Schiller Elementary School, conducts a tennis clinic at the Isham YMCA on Feb. 12, 1973.
Ray Gora / Chicago Tribune
Jesse White tries to convey a sense of unity to members of his Boy Scout troop who live in the Cabrini-Green housing project, shown here Feb. 8, 1972.
Earl Gustie / Chicago Tribune
Jesse White, scoutmaster and organizer of one of the largest Boy Scout troops in the country, instructs Timothy Boyd, 12, in knot tying at the Isham YMCA in Chicago on July 23, 1971. White was scoutmaster of Troop 1151.
Harold Revoir / Chicago Tribune
Jesse White, left, tournament director, gives pointers to Cabrini-Green tennis club members Brenda Phillips and James Buford on the tennis courts next to Schiller Elementary School on July 7, 1973.
John Bartley / Chicago Tribune
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White rides on the side of a van with his group, the Jesse White Tumblers, in the Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 14, 2019.
Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune
The Jesse White Tumblers perform during the Opening Ceremonies for the 2008 Special Olympics at Soldier Field on May 6, 2008.
ZBIGNIEW BZDAK, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
2-year-old Giannah Wilkins, a heart donor recipient, is honored at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Decatur Drivers License facility. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White speaks to those in attendance about the selflessness of being an organ donor. From left, Katrina Gramigna, mother of Giannah, Giannah Wilkins, Jesse White, Secretary of State.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White visited Lake Land College on Tuesday to honor the Phi Theta Kappa student club's organ/tissue donor registration efforts. Pictured, from left, are Phi Theta Kappa Secretary Kelli Utz, chapter Vice President Neil Rhodes, White, and chapter President Hollie Austin.
Rob Stroud, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
