Driver's license facilities to reopen next week

All departments and Driver Services facilities had been closed since Jan. 3 due to the surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.

All Secretary of State departments will reopen for in-person transactions on Monday, Jan. 24. Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday–Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“Masks and social distancing will be required as we safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities,” White said.

Customers can schedule an appointment at one of the select driver services facilities requiring appointments as soon as the facilities reopen. Visit ilsos.gov for a list of driver services facilities requiring appointments.

Requirements for all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31. Commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits were extended until Jan. 31, which covers expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022.

Various online services will remain available at ilsos.gov.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

