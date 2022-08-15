Downtown Bloomington streetscape plan may take year to write; work may start in 2024

BLOOMINGTON — A $750,000 streetscape plan to improve the look of downtown Bloomington is anticipated to take about 12 months to develop and could see its first revitalization project roll out by spring 2024.

During a City Council committee of the whole meeting on Monday, representatives of Springfield-based Crawford, Murphy and Tilly outlined their plans to make a more desirable downtown. The firm would be seek to identify a steering committee, host a series of public engagement events and perform data collection, they said.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said Monday's presentation was an attempt to address larger, complex issues facing the downtown area, which will begin with a communitywide conversation. Ultimately, it's up to the council and community representatives to determine what should be done and how much to pay.

"I know this council to be thoughtful and very inquisitive in their quest to make the best decision for the community," Mwilambwe said. "My hope is that when it's all said and done, we'll have moved the needle forward in a much more significant way."

A streetscape master plan has been in the works for decades.

According to a draft downtown streetscape lighting master plan from 2014, addition of bus stops can provide unique opportunities to reinforce the downtown brand. A sophisticated public art program could complement tourism and branding efforts, the report added.

Recently, Connect Transit has shown interest in the downtown parking deck at 202 W. Market St. as a transportation center. It also is hoping to open a new bus route connecting the west side of Bloomington-Normal with the city core soon.

Other suggestions from this draft plan included enough street trees to complement the proposed street lights and existing architecture of downtown and an adequate amount of bicycle racks.

However, some of the issues previous plans failed to address include the identities of the downtown area, various grant opportunities and future initiatives to improve internet connectivity.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said infrastructure is the top priority of the City Council but the degree of investment is yet to be determined.

In total, Gleason had said between $25 million and $30 million in revitalization projects are anticipated.

"I believe there are sources of funding that will not take away from the other priorities council has," Gleason said.

One of the funding mechanisms Gleason has proposed would be the creation of a tax increment financing district that would encompass downtown Bloomington.

If the City Council were to accept this new TIF district, any property tax revenue collected up a capped value would go into the city's general fund to be disbursed among the affected local governments. Any revenue above the capped value would be reserved for economic development purposes.

The lifespan of a TIF district is 23 years. However, the state Legislature can vote to extend the life of a district another 12 years.

Former Alderman Jamie Mathy said a previous downtown TIF district that expired in 2011 outpaced inflation each year until its expiration.