BLOOMINGTON — Herb Eaton, owner of Eaton Studio and Gallery on 411 N. Center St., said he wasn't originally on board when Connect Transit proposed the construction of a new transportation center at the site of a 50-year-old parking deck of West Market Street.

But after meeting with representatives who helped to dispel some of the rumors he had heard about the project, Eaton said he was in support of the project and hopes to see a final plan soon.

"I think it's probably a good thing, but it would require two years of me putting up with all kinds of construction noises and what not," Eaton said.

The council adopted a resolution approving the parking garage site as the location for the transfer station, but City Manager Tim Gleason noted it was the first of many steps to make the project a reality.

"I do not want to downplay the importance of the resolution tonight, but there is far more to do regarding this development in the future if this is approved," Gleason said before the vote.

Among other things, the council will have to vote on an intergovernmental agreement with Connect Transit to establish the design of the building. Because the resolution does not contractually obligate the sale or lease of the building, the council must also decide whether to make the site available through a direct sale to Connect Transit.

Eaton, who moved to town in 1971, said the parking deck was not built as a long-term structure. As a result, concrete was constantly breaking during frost cycles, which resulted in the city dumping at least $1 million back into the garage.

Although he would have liked to have seen the transit hub closer to the Bloomington Public Library or city hall, Eaton acknowledged that the parking deck needs to be rebuilt.

"It's got to be a building that has itself protected from weather for the next 50 years, not 15," Eaton said.

A downtown transit hub has been under discussion for years. In 2018, Connect Transit was awarded a $3 million federal grant that was seen as a "down payment" for the project.

In 2021, Connect Transit had their list of transportation center locations down to three properties: the Market Street parking deck, the former Pantagraph property at 301 W. Washington St. and the building that housed the former CII East Bar and Lounge at 102 S. East St.

Vicki Tilton, co-owner of Fox and Hounds Day Spa, which sits just south of the parking deck, said she was extremely pleased with the decision since the city has applied "Band-Aid solutions" to the garage for years.

Tilton said she has lived across the street from the parking deck for 25 years and has never seen the upper level completely full so she is not too concerned about the loss of parking, especially if Connect Transit plans to maintain a significant portion of the parking spaces.

However, she did acknowledge that there would be some inconveniences from demolition and construction.

"That's worth putting up with to get a great finished product," Tilton said.

Alderwoman Julie Emig said she thought the Market Street garage was the best location for the hub because as owners of the garage, the city has a real stake in the development, which opens the door for a more collaborative approach.

Alderman Grant Walch, however, said he was troubled to vote on a resolution declaring a site for the project without a concrete plan in place. He added that there were a lot of unresolved questions such as what will happen with the contracts with businesses that have parking spaces in the building.

"It concerns me that we aren't doing our due diligence in approving this as a site for the residents and citizens of Bloomington without a site plan," Walch said.

The resolution was approved 7-2 with Walch and Alderwoman Donna Boelen voting no.

Close Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees; David Braun, Connect Transit GM Ray Lai, Mike Matejka, Jeff Crabill Stacie Lange, Neil Finlen Eric, Melanie and Ethan Shellito, Kathleen Lorenz Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Tony Morstatter Janice Crago, Aubrey Staton Terry Reid, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Neil Finlen Judy Buchanan, Julie Hile Linda Foster, Shelia Harris Pam and David Braun, Judy Buchanan Connect Transit 50th Birthday Party Friday, Jan 27 Heartland Community College, Normal There was birthday cake (3 to be exact), plenty of great food and interesting historic memorabilia as friends and employees of Connect Transit gathered to commemorate the past 50 years of providing safe and reliable transportation and look forward to the future. Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees; David Braun, Connect Transit GM Ray Lai, Mike Matejka, Jeff Crabill Stacie Lange, Neil Finlen Eric, Melanie and Ethan Shellito, Kathleen Lorenz Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Tony Morstatter Janice Crago, Aubrey Staton Terry Reid, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Neil Finlen Judy Buchanan, Julie Hile Linda Foster, Shelia Harris Pam and David Braun, Judy Buchanan