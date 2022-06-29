Dennis Tipsword wins Republican primary for Illinois' 105th House District

Woodford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword Jr. has secured the Republican nomination for Illinois' 105th House District seat, which is being vacated by Bloomington's Dan Brady, who is running for secretary of state.

According to unofficial results, Tipsword brought in 5,551 votes, surpassing his nearest opponent by more than 2,300 votes as of about midnight Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, Kyle Ham of Bloomington had 3,247 votes, Mike Kirkton of Gridley had 3,183 votes and Donald Ray Rients of Benson had 2,136 votes.

During his campaign, Tipsword, of Metamora, said his background in law enforcement and experience as a small-business owner were part of the driving factors in his decision to run for the General Assembly.

The newly drawn 105th District grew significantly geographically, extending north to reach Putnam and Marshall counties.

The district now includes parts of DeWitt, Logan, Macon, McLean, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

