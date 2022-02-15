Democratic lawmakers join GOP to block Pritzker administration effort to set school mask rules ahead of appellate court ruling

Bucking Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a handful of Democratic state lawmakers on Tuesday joined Republicans to block a rule aimed at ensuring school districts that aren’t party to an ongoing lawsuit continue enforcing mask requirements and other restrictions, adding another layer of confusion to an already chaotic situation.

The state public health department had reissued an emergency rule for schools Monday that deleted some references to “isolation” and “quarantine” that were central to a ruling earlier this month from a central Illinois judge who said Pritzker overstepped his legal authority in mandating masks and other measures in schools.

An appellate court decision on the temporary restraining order issued by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow could come by the end of the week. In the meantime, some districts not named in the case have chosen to make masks optional.

By a 9-0 vote, members of a legislative panel in charge of reviewing administrative rules created by state agencies blocked the Illinois Department of Public Health’s effort to shore up its rule, which was intended to give guidance on implementing an order from the governor that is now in limbo because of the legal ruling.

After two years in which lawmakers, especially Republicans in the General Assembly’s superminority, have criticized Pritzker for taking a unilateral approach to leading Illinois through the pandemic it was a rare instance of legislators flexing their muscle — and an equally uncommon move by Democrats against the governor.

“In his quest for power at all costs, the governor attempted to go above the judicial system to continue to require masks in schools, a move that even his Democrat allies in the legislature wouldn’t support,” Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods said in a statement. “Even they agree he has gone too far.”

Democratic state Rep. Mike Halpin of Rock Island, who’s seeking to challenge GOP state Sen. Neil Anderson of Andalusia this fall, said he was voting to block the revised rule from taking effect because “we’re currently in a situation where the (temporary restraining order) says this rule is not enforceable.”

“It’s possible, if not probable, that this might change on appeal, but for now as we sit here, for that reason, I’ll vote” to block the rule, Halpin said.

Two other Democrats who voted with Republicans, Chicago Reps. Curtis Tarver and Frances Ann Hurley, gave the same reasoning. Democratic Sens. Bill Cunningham and Tony Muñoz, both of Chicago, voted “present.”

Pritzker “understands that members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules are awaiting a ruling from the appellate court on this issue,” spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement on the vote.

“We look forward to continuing to work with members of the General Assembly, school districts, parents, communities and all stakeholders to use the tools we have to keep in-person learning,” Abudayyeh said.

At a hearing leading to Tuesday’s vote, a top public health official told the bipartisan committee that the administration wanted to give clear direction to districts that are not named as defendants in a group of lawsuits brought by parents and school staff.

“This is not an end run or a workaround,” Illinois Department of Public Health chief of staff Justin DeWitt told lawmakers.

Rather, he said, “it’s our belief that the rule is an appropriate set of instructions for schools that are not affected by the lawsuit.”

Republican members of the committee, made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans from both legislative chambers, were pointed in their criticisms of the department’s decision. Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove called it “highly irresponsible” to reissue a rule while the appeal is pending, and encouraged the department to rethink the rule because it is a named defendant in the lawsuit.

“It seems to be one branch of government at war with another branch of government, where we should be working together, respecting each other’s processes and working through the process, which you are, on the other hand, in appealing this,” Curran said.

GOP Rep. Keith Wheeler of Oswego raised concerns about how the rule creates “a little bit more confusion” over how schools should proceed in light of the court ruling.

“Wouldn’t guidance have worked just as well in this case while we’re waiting for this appellate court ruling to actually occur?” said Wheeler, who chairs the committee.

DeWitt said the Department of Public Health acknowledges the temporary restraining order exists, but the department still didn’t want there to be “a gap” in the rule — which expired Sunday — while waiting for the appellate court’s decision.

“Well, I guess we can agree to disagree on that,” said Rep. Steven Reick, a Woodstock Republican.

The department’s emergency rule was issued Sept. 17 and by law could only remain in effect for 150 days before being reissued.

The confusion over masks in schools comes as Pritzker prepares to lift his mandate for face coverings in most other indoor public places at the end of the month.

Pritzker on Tuesday reiterated that he plans to “eventually” lift the mask mandate in schools, keeping a close eye on hospitalization rates and other COVID-19 data, but he has stopped short of providing an anticipated date for repealing mask requirements at schools.

“Our intention is to keep moving forward toward removing masks in schools,” he said during an unrelated event in Peoria. “A major priority is keeping kids learning in person in schools and keeping people healthy in schools.”

As for Grischow’s “badly decided” ruling, Pritzker said, “the legal case has got to run its course.”

The governor did not address the reissued emergency rule from his health department, but previously he has said districts that aren’t named in the case should continue requiring masks and other protective measures.

The state’s two largest teachers unions, major proponents of Pritzker’s mask mandate, had no comment Tuesday.

The effect of the judge’s ruling has been mixed. Arlington Heights School District 25, one of the defendants in the lawsuit filed by Illinois school employees that was included in the downstate judge’s ruling, moved to a “mask recommended” policy after the TRO was issued. Superintendent Lori Bein said officials “have witnessed flexibility, care, and empathy throughout our buildings and our classrooms” since that shift.

But a representative of the Illinois Principals Association told House lawmakers during an unrelated committee hearing Tuesday that the fallout from the court decision has placed enormous pressure on school administrators.

“Last week was the toughest our members have ever, ever been through,” said Alison Maley, the association’s government director. “Principals are in the firing line right now.”

Ronak Maisuria, a mother of two from Wheaton, said Tuesday’s vote to block the rule on masks is the latest in a series of disappointments that began when Wheaton-Warrenville School District 200 stopped enforcing the mask mandate “not because of metrics, or public health recommendations, it was dropped because of the ruling of a downstate judge and because of politics.”

“My local school district and most of the country are done with COVID, but as much as I’d like to be done with it, too, right now, we’re leaving a whole lot of vulnerable children behind,” Maisuria said.

Pritzker has cited a rapid decline in hospitalizations following the enormous surge this winter, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, as key to when it’s appropriate to lift the mask mandate for the general public.

As of Monday night, there were 1,815 patients with COVID-19 in Illinois hospitals, down from an all-time high of 7,380 on Jan. 12. There were 2,380 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide as of Feb. 9, the day Pritzker announced his plan to end the mask mandate.

The politics of masks in schools spilled onto the House floor Tuesday as at least five conservative Downstate Republicans entered the chamber with bare faces. After Democratic Rep. Natalie Manley of Joliet, who was presiding over the chamber, reiterated the existing House rule requiring members to wear masks, even when speaking into a microphone, she singled out Rep. Blaine Wilhour, who refused to wear a mask.

Wilhour, of Beecher City, called mask mandates “unwanted and unnecessary,” before he was cut off for not having been recognized to speak.

In a joint statement, the group said they “no longer comply with the mask theater that takes place here.”

“It’s over,” the legislators said. “It’s gone on long enough.”

