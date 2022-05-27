Democrat candidates in 13th Congressional District face off

URBANA — Democratic candidates for the 13th Congressional District faced off in a debate in Urbana on Thursday night, sharing their platforms on a myriad of issues including gun violence and abortion rights.

Though candidates Nikki Budzinski of Springfield and David Palmer of Champaign sought to set themselves apart for voters ahead of the June 28 primary election, the two agreed on many topics.

Following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, both Budzinski and Palmer called for federal action to curb gun violence.

“I think it's time for us to come together as Americans, you know, force these gun lobbies to bend to our will and not us bend to theirs,” Palmer said. “I think we have to come together. We have to make sure that we protect our most vulnerable, and that's our kids. We shouldn't live in a country where the number one cause for children to die (is) gun violence.”

Budzinski said President Joe Biden should introduce “real gun violence prevention programs” at the federal level. Investing in new economic opportunities is also key, she said.

“When I look into East St. Louis and their number one employer is the Casino Queen, I think East St. Louis can be doing a lot better,” Budzinski said. “We need to be investing in economic development as a tool to helping us address gun violence in this district.”

Both candidates also said Congress should continue attempts to codify Roe v. Wade.

“(Illinois) is going to see a flood of women coming into the district, coming into the entire state looking for access to health care,” Budzinski said. “I want to be their champion in Congress.”

“Roe v. Wade is settled law. We don't have to debate about that. Women deserve body autonomy,” Palmer said.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule in the coming months in a case directly challenging Roe. Justices heard arguments in December over a 2018 Mississippi law to ban most abortions after 15 weeks. The court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, around 24 weeks.

A draft opinion leaked May 2 showed a majority of justices were ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. If the final ruling is similar, states would have wide latitude to restrict abortion.

The candidates later touched on gerrymandering, with both saying the practice should stop.

Budzinski said she would support federal legislation that would eliminate gerrymandering “in all states.”

Palmer acknowledged that Congressional candidates like gerrymandered maps that can help them win but said gerrymandering is not beneficial for average citizens.

A gerrymandered map “doesn't allow you to get a true sense of who your community is,” he said.

The newly-drawn 13th Congressional District which Budzinski and Palmer are running to represent is itself gerrymandered.

The current 13th District is represented by Republican Rep. Rodney Davis and includes many rural towns like Davis’ hometown of Taylorville.

Illinois Democrats, who controlled the post-Census redistricting process, strategically carved out the new 13th to stretch through the more populated and Democratic-leaning urban areas in Central Illinois, from East St. Louis up to Springfield, Decatur, and ending in Champaign-Urbana.

“I would argue the 13th District is actually very competitive,” Budzinski said. “It's a district that has a slightly more Democratic lean, but it is still central and southwestern Illinois, which connects a lot of common communities.”

The winner of the Democratic nomination will face off against one of four Republican candidates come November. The Republicans vying for their party’s nomination are Regan Deering of Decatur, Matt Hausman of Pesotum, Terry Martin of Chatham and Jesse Reising of Decatur.

Illinois Public Media, WAND News, and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County will host a debate between the Republican candidates Thursday, June 2.

This story will be updated.

