Deering wins Republican primary in 13th Congressional District

DECATUR — Decatur’s Regan Deering is the projected winner in a tight race for the Republican nomination for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

With a majority of precincts reporting, Deering emerged on top of opponents Jesse Reising of Decatur, Matt Hausman of Pesotum, and Terry Martin of Chatham. Reising, Deering’s closest competition, called Deering and conceded late Tuesday night.

“This is a wonderful win. I am so thankful to people throughout the district that believed in me and supported me,” Deering told Lee Enterprises following her victory. “We’re ready for a change in Washington for Central Illinois.”

Reising released a statement just before 11 p.m. Tuesday formally announcing his concession.

“Unfortunately, we came up short tonight, but I’m proud of the positive campaign we ran,” the statement read.

“The important task of keeping the thirteenth district red continues. Regan Deering needs our full support as we start looking toward November,” he said.

The granddaughter of former ADM CEO Dwayne Andreas, Deering is currently president of the board of directors of Decatur’s Northeast Community Fund. Deering has also worked as a teacher and owner of a tutoring franchise.

Her endorsements include former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson and the conservative political action committee Maggie’s List.

The new 13th District was drawn to favor a Democrat, but Republicans are hopeful they can win it in an election year likely to favor Republicans nationwide.

Illinois Democrats who controlled the state’s post-Census redistricting process drew current U.S. Representative Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, into a new, heavily Republican-leaning district with Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, leaving the 13th District with no incumbent. Miller defeated Davis in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Democrats also strategically drew the new 13th District to exclude many rural areas like Davis’ hometown of Taylorville and include most of the more populated and Democratic-leaning urban areas in central Illinois.

The snake-shaped 13th Congressional District stretches from East St. Louis through Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign-Urbana. Though the district is mostly urban, it includes all of Macoupin County and some other rural towns.

Still, Democrats see the new 13th District as their party’s best chance at a Congressional win in downstate Illinois.

The district voted for President Joe Biden by an 11-point margin in 2020.

According to The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, the 13th District has an estimated Democratic vote share of 56.98% and an estimated Republic vote share of 43.02%.

Deering will face off against Democrat Nikki Budzinski in November.

This story will be updated.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

