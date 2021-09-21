David Axelrod to speak at McLean County Democrat dinner

NORMAL — David Axelrod, the former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, will be the keynote speaker at the McLean County Democrat's Obama Legacy Dinner, it was announced Tuesday.

Axelrod will speak Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University.

Axelrod is a longtime political consultant and founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. He ran Obama's U.S. Senate and presidential campaigns.

The Obama Legacy Dinner honors the leadership, work and legacy of Barack and Michelle Obama.

The dinner will also honor recipients of the Baldini Scholarship, named after longtime Party Chairman John Baldini and awarded to an ISU student who has excelled at community engagement. The Obama Legacy Scholarship is awarded to a Heartland Community College student who has or is serving in a branch of the U.S. military.

Tickets are available at secure.actblue.com/donate/obama21. Guests must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter the dinner and masks will be required when not actively eating or drinking.

Visit mcleancountydemocrats.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

