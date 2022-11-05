Darren Bailey rallies GOP supporters in Bloomington stop

BLOOMINGTON — Supporters of Darren Bailey packed in to Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery on Saturday morning, cheering as the Republican gubernatorial challenger told them his race will be close — but winnable.

"Our movement is not about the fat cats and the billionaires," said Bailey, a state senator from Xenia. "It's about the people forced to do everything they can just to survive here in Illinois."

Bailey revisited familiar themes in his campaign against Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, blaming the first-term incumbent for rising inflation and crime, and asserting that "a pandemic of sophisticated wokeness is killing our way of life."

He was joined by several other Republican candidates for office, including state Rep. Dan Caulkins of Decatur, who is unopposed in the 101st House District, and Desi Anderson, who is challenging state Sen. Dave Koehler in the 46th Senate District.

Anderson had held a meet-and-greet at the restaurant earlier in the day, and Bailey's event was moved there after weather forced the event from its original location outside the McLean County Museum of History.

Bailey spoke about the Chicago man who was arrested earlier this week and charged with threatening a public official and harassment after he reportedly threatened to kill Bailey in a voicemail message. Bailey said the man was angered after watching Pritzker's campaign ads, and blamed the incumbent for sowing division.

“I will continue standing up and fighting for working families and taxpayers all across this state,” said Bailey.

Violence or threats thereof have escalated in recent weeks on both sides of the political spectrum. CNN reported Thursday that Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released from the hospital since being attacked in his home Oct. 28 by David DePape.

Bailey continued to assert that streets in Illinois are not safe and would become worse after January 1, 2023, referring to the implementation of the SAFE-T Act.

He characterized Chicago as an ongoing “Nightmare on Elm Street,” as well as “Pritzkerville.” He recalled witnessing police Monday respond to a mass shooting in the Chicago neighborhood of Lawndale that injured 14.

"You can’t even ride the Red Line without taking your own life in your hands," said Bailey, who told the crowd that he had recently moved to Chicago but still isn't the type to fit in at cocktail parties.

The state's Democratic Party on Friday filed a complaint with the Illinois State Board of Elections, Bailey’s campaign and Dan Proft, the conservative leader of a Bailey-aligned political action committee, accusing the two of unlawfully coordinating efforts.

The complaint came a day after the Chicago Tribune first reported that Proft tried to intercede in a potential legal matter involving Bailey by messaging the lawyer of a former campaign staffer, Brett Corrigan.

Asked on Saturday about the complaint, Bailey said the allegations were untrue.

“We haven't talked to any of those people since before the primaries,” said Bailey, referring to officials with the People Who Play By the Rules PAC, an independent expenditure political action committee run by Proft.

Bloomington resident Joe Jenkins was among those who came out to support Bailey at the rally. He said he’s voted for Democrats his whole life, but the administrations of President Joe Biden and Pritzker caused him to switch sides.

When asked what’s wrong with their administrations, Jenkins responded, “What’s right about it?”

He said taxes were an important issue this election, and questioned why so much money was being spent on political campaigns.

Also attending was Brenda Wilcox of rural Heyworth. She told The Pantagraph after Bailey spoke that the Republican candidate is an honest person who wants to work for the common people.

She said she pays a lot in property taxes, and the criminal justice reform legislation known as the SAFE-T Act going into effect on Jan. 1 is another concern for her. She said the root of it comes down to promoting law and order.

“If you're going to be a criminal — commit crimes — then you shouldn't be allowed to just go free,” Wilcox said.