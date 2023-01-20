Court hearing delayed in Normal election dispute

Both Charles Sila and Robert Shoraga are trying to file for town collector and town supervisor, two offices that are not currently part of Normal’s government body. Amy Conklin is attempting to run for town clerk, long an appointed position.

The town previously hired attorney Michael Kasper of Chicago, who reviewed the petitions and determined that each position is “non-conforming” with the town’s municipal code. He indicated in letters to each petitioner last month that the town’s legal counsel found there was no legal basis for them to be on the ballot on April 4.

The situation stems from a legal dispute earlier this year about how to classify Normal’s form of government.

A group of residents calling themselves Citizens for a Better Normal sought to place a referendum on the November ballot that could have changed the makeup of the Normal Town Council. The group wanted to divide the community into districts, similar to Bloomington’s ward-based system, rather than electing council members at large.

State law allows for such ballot measures in communities that are classified as villages. Supporters of the referendum maintain that Normal meets those standards, specifically arguing that an incorporated town must elect a president, assessor, clerk and supervisor.