Connect Transit to use federal funds for new electric vehicles

NORMAL — Connect Transit will use the $13 million it is receiving from a federal grant program to purchase new electric buses and vehicles to use for a new on-demand service.
The funds are coming from the Buses and Bus Facilities Program run by the Federal Transit Authority. Connect Transit announced its intended uses for the funds on Tuesday, in conjunction with the FTA's overall announcement.
"I can't emphasize enough what this funding means for a system our size," said Ryan Whitehouse, chair of the Connect Transit board, in a statement. "This is system changing for Connect Transit and will help us to provide a vital connection to the Bloomington-Normal community for all current and potential riders."
The vehicles Connect Transit is planning to purchase are all electric and will go to replace older vehicles, some dating as far back as 2003, General Manager David Braun said.
Right now, four out of 39 buses are electric, Braun told The Pantagraph. That is expected to increase to 12 out of 39 by the end of 2022, 17 in 2023 and then 22 with the addition of the five this grant will purchase.
Braun thanked Bloomington-Normal's congressional representatives, including Durbin and Duckworth and Congressmen Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood, for their support in securing funding.
"These federal funds will give Illinois' transit systems the resources they need to bring themselves up to speed with technology while providing reliable, affordable services for Illinoisans," Durbin said in the announcement.
The FTA announced a total of $1.66 billion in grants on Tuesday, including around $550 million through the Buses and Bus Facilities Program. Another $1.17 billion was distributed through the Low or No Emission Grant Program. There were a total of 530 project proposals submitted to the agency, with 150 receiving funding.
Connect Transit will use the funds to purchase five battery-electric buses as replacements for diesel vehicles. Additionally it will buy smaller electric vehicles to use in residential neighborhoods as part of a new Microtransit on-demand service. The funding covers a maintenance and training facility as well.
Braun told the Pantagraph the Microtransit service is budgeted to start next calendar year. Connect Transit plans to do a study over the winter to determine which neighborhoods are most in need of the service, as they may lack access to the current fixed routes.
If the new service starts as planned, Connect Transit will need to use its existing fleet, likely the Mobility Transit vehicles, until the new electric vehicles are delivered later in the year, Braun said.
Switching to electric helps on a variety of fronts, Braun said. The electricity to charge them costs less than the current cost of diesel, for instance. Maintenance is also cheaper, without oil changes and the like. It also improves the rider experience.
"From our perspective, from a passenger perspective, these are quieter vehicles, they don't produce emissions," he said.
The size of the grant Connect Transit is receiving was a bit of a surprise for him as well.
"We didn't expect to receive the full amount we asked for," he said.
A Connect Transit bus cruises down Alexander Road in southwest Bloomington in July 2020. A grant of $13 million from the Federal Transit Administration will go toward purchasing electric buses and new, smaller vehicles to use in a new Microtransit service.