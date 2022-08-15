Connect Transit to receive $13 million in federal funds

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will receive $13 million through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant programs through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, announced that Illinois organizations are receiving $71 million in total between the Chicago Transit Authority, Connect Transit, Decatur Public Transit System, Springfield Mass Transit District and Rockford Mass Transit District.

The Low-No program provides funding for states and local transit authorities to purchase or lease low- or zero-emission buses. The Buses and Bus Facilities program provides federal funds for purchasing and rehabilitate buses, including for switching to low or zero emission vehicles.

Details about how Connect Transit plans to use the funds were not immediately available.

"Transitioning to electric vehicles — and other green energy sources — puts us on the path to a healthier environment while opening up new avenues for economic growth and job creation in our state," Duckworth said in the senators' announcement.