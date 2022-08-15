 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Connect Transit to receive $13 million in federal funds

  • 0
010120-blm-neigh-1connecttransit (copy)

A student boards a Connect Transit bus at Heartland Community College in December 2019. Connect Transit is slated to receive $13 million through federal Department of Transportation programs, including one meant to help the purchase of low or zero emission vehicles.

 Lenore Sobota

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will receive $13 million through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant programs through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, announced that Illinois organizations are receiving $71 million in total between the Chicago Transit Authority, Connect Transit, Decatur Public Transit System, Springfield Mass Transit District and Rockford Mass Transit District. 

Bloomington business owners hope for beautification, transit hub in downtown plans

The Low-No program provides funding for states and local transit authorities to purchase or lease low- or zero-emission buses. The Buses and Bus Facilities program provides federal funds for purchasing and rehabilitate buses, including for switching to low or zero emission vehicles. 

New westside Connect Transit route expected to launch this fall

Details about how Connect Transit plans to use the funds were not immediately available. 

"Transitioning to electric vehicles — and other green energy sources — puts us on the path to a healthier environment while opening up new avenues for economic growth and job creation in our state," Duckworth said in the senators' announcement.

Bloomington approves Market Street garage repairs, views redistricting maps

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Reports say increased threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-lago raid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News