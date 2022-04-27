Connect Transit to pursue Market Street garage for downtown Bloomington transit hub

NORMAL — Connect Transit is eyeing a new site for its downtown Bloomington transportation center.

General Manager David Braun said he and his team have a vision for the Market Street parking deck, at 202 W. Market St.

“We would actually occupy the very first story, which is the Market Street level, and then we would have a parking deck starting at Monroe Street and going above to accommodate a number of other cars,” he told The Pantagraph. “So 10 vehicles would be able to pull into that first floor level and be able to drop people off. We would have passenger amenities” — ticket sales, an indoor waiting area, elevators, restrooms, etc. — “and office space available,” Braun said, noting it would be similar to Uptown Station in Normal.

Connect Transit is in early discussion with the City of Bloomington, which owns the building, about this potential use of the space, Braun said.

“We’ve spoken to the city; the city is amiable to working with us on that, and we believe that we have the funding to (build the transportation center),” he said.

A U.S. Post Office is currently a tenant in the three-level Market Street structure. Braun said he hopes Connect Transit would be able to continue leasing to the office as well as other retailers after acquisition and development, but those discussions have not yet begun.

City Manager Tim Gleason couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The downtown transit hub has been in the works since at least 2018, when Connect Transit was awarded a $3 million federal grant, which then-General Manager Isaac Thorne called “more or less a down payment” for the eventual project.

At that point, he estimated the transportation center was about five years away.

Connect Transit announced in February 2021 it would begin pursuing the former Pantagraph building, at 301 W. Washington St., for the transportation center.

“Part of the problem with the Pantagraph was that it’s an older building. It required a lot of remediation, and just to be conservative, we didn’t want to be in a position that we started a project that we couldn’t finish," Braun said.

But he believes Connect Transit would be able to finish the project on Market Street.

“And it’s convenient, it’s close to downtown businesses. We think that we can really make it a showcase in downtown Bloomington,” Braun said.

Braun said the board met in executive session a few months ago and reached a consensus that they should pursue Market Street as the next viable option, though the former Pantagraph building is not off the table. No action was taken or needs to be taken until Connect Transit is ready to purchase the property.

If the Bloomington-Normal bus system acquires the building on Market Street, he said, it first would be demolished.

“It’s an older garage; it really needs a lot of work to begin with," he said. "This is actually a benefit to the community."

Initially, the transportation center project was expected to cost $10-14 million. When the project was approved for the former Pantagraph building, the estimate was $18 million, but updated estimates were not available Wednesday.

The Market Street deck, which offers approximately 56,300 square feet on the first level, was the second option of three presented to the Board of Trustees when they voted last year to pursue the former Pantagraph building. The trustees agreed on ranking their options with the Pantagraph first, Market Street second and CII East third.

A development agreement for the CII East building at 102 East St. was approved Monday by the Bloomington City Council with developers committing to invest $4 million into the long-vacant structure.

One issue that arose from trustee discussions and public input regarding the Market Street site was the loss of parking for people who live and work downtown, according to meeting minutes.

Braun said in the current plan for the building, public parking would be available on the parking deck built on top of the transportation center, “so there would be a temporary loss of parking while it was being built, but then it would come back.”

Those public input discussions began in 2020 after Connect Transit hired the Farnsworth Group to perform a feasibility study for a transportation center at a cost not to exceed $244,700, which was paid through an Illinois Department of Transportation grant.

Now, Connect Transit is conducting a National Environmental Policy Act Review on the Market Street parking, which will consider the transportation center’s potential effect on the area and is required before the site can be purchased, Braun said.

Connect Transit staff will meet with their NEPA consultant Thursday for an update on progress.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

