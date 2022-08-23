Connect Transit OKs west Bloomington bus route to accommodate Rivian

BLOOMINGTON — A new bus route connecting the west side of Bloomington-Normal with the city core was approved by Connect Transit's board of trustees on Tuesday and is expected to be rolled out Oct. 2.

This new route, known as the Cobalt route, will extend service to Rivian Automotive, which requested to postpone the implementation of the route until late September to adjust its driveways for the incoming buses.

Connect Transit General Manager David Braun said he expects to keep the route in place for a year, which would give time to perform marketing and work with Rivian to encourage employees to use the service.

"As we get ridership data, we'll adjust those stops depending on where people want to get on and off and where we'll put permanent stops in the future," Braun said. "So this, for a while, will be somewhat of a moving target but the ride itself will not be."

Starting from Normal, the route will begin at Uptown Station and run along West College Avenue to reach Rivian Motorway. The route turns around at the plant and uses Rivian Motorway to move to West Market Street with a scheduled stop at Walmart. The route will end at the downtown Bloomington transfer area.

From Bloomington, the route would run the opposite way by beginning on Front Street, using West Market Street to reach Rivian and then connecting to Uptown Station via West College Avenue.

Braun said the only change to the route since April, when planning began, was extending the schedule to add an hour at the end of the day to accommodate the second shift of Rivian and other employers.

However, the new route would discontinue the Lime Express route, which runs weekdays from downtown Bloomington to Walmart and back as an abbreviated version of the Lime route.

"That route will be removed but it will be picked up by this new route," Connect Transit board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said.

The total cost of providing this service is estimated to be $774,251 for the 2023 fiscal year, of which 65% will be covered by the Illinois Downstate Operating Program and the rest by federal grants or local sources.

But with the loss of the Lime Express route, the net increase for the service would come out to around $648,000.

Federal money

Braun also provided an update on how Connect Transit plans to allocate the $13 million in federal funding it received this month through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant programs.

Connect Transit is planning to use the money to purchase five to seven electric microtransit vehicles and help fund the construction of a maintenance, storage and training facility in the 2024 fiscal year.

Staff also are looking to replace five 2010 and 2011 diesel buses with electric buses in the 2025 fiscal year.