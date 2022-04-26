Connect Transit gets go-ahead on developing westside route to Rivian

NORMAL — Connect Transit will begin seeking public input on a new bus route in the works to serve the west side of Bloomington-Normal, after a board vote Tuesday.
The Bloomington-Normal bus system’s board of trustees voted to continue the planning and public involvement process for adding bus service that would connect the Rivian Automotive plant to downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal.
Connect Transit and Rivian have worked together to develop this route as a transportation solution to help serve their growing employee base.
Maura Freeman, plant communications coordinator at Rivian, told The Pantagraph that leaders at the electric vehicle company are excited to extend public transportation to the manufacturing plant in west Normal and provide additional commuting options to their employees, who now number more than 5,000.
“Not only will a Connect Transit station at the plant make it easier to commute to work, this effort will further reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” Freeman said. “This partnership represents another step forward in our goal to preserve the planet for future generations.”
Board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse noted this “u-shaped route” will serve more than just Rivian employees, though.
“I don’t want the public to think that this is just a Rivian route. It gets them to health care on the west side,” he said, in reference to the proposed route’s proximity to OSF PromptCare at the corner of Rivian Motorway and West Market Street. “That’s something that we hear from our riders all the time — accessibility to health care. I think that’s an added bonus to this route as well.”
The proposed route will start and end at the Connect Transit transfer centers in Bloomington and Normal.
From Normal, the route will begin at Uptown Station, utilize West College Avenue to reach Rivian Motorway and proceed to West Market Street with a stop at Walmart. The route would end at the downtown transfer area on Front Street.
From Bloomington, the route would proceed in the inverse: beginning on Front Street, using West Market Street to reach Rivian Motorway before returning to Uptown Station via West College Avenue.
The route is proposed to run with 30-minute frequency within these hours:
- 5-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday;
- 6-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-7 p.m. Saturdays;
- 6-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays.
General Manager David Braun said these times were based in part of Rivian’s peak times for employees, but not all shifts would be served.
Freeman said Rivian is working with Connect Transit to work out the scheduling because if shift schedules can align with the route schedules, they estimate a couple hundred employees could rely on the bus service.
With board approval to move forward, Braun said Connect Transit will host public feedback sessions throughout May and may adjust the current proposal.
“We’ll have a public outreach element to this; we’ll continue to work with the people who are interested in this route or disagree with this route to find out what their concerns are,” he said. “What we’re proposing here may be adjusted over time based on public input.”
Connect Transit staff will gather public input in May with the expectation that they will come back to the board in June with the final proposal.
With the new route proposed to begin this summer, Connect Transit will discontinue the Lime Express route, which runs from downtown Bloomington to Walmart and back as an abbreviated version of the Lime Route, because it would be a duplication of service and the new route would expand the existing Lime Express service to include weekends.
The total cost, which includes leasing four additional buses, is estimated to be $1.03 million per year with 65% covered by the Illinois Downstate Operating Program and the remainder covered by federal grants and local sources, Braun said.
In other business, the board also approved authorization of a contract Tuesday with Commute with Enterprise to bring coordinated vanpool services to Bloomington-Normal.
Vehicles would be provided when four or more commuters in an area outside Bloomington-Normal are matched to travel to the same area at or near the same time and leaving work at or near the same time.
The driver would be one of the commuters, would not be charged for the service and would have limited use of the Commute with Enterprise vehicle outside the vanpool service.
Under the contract, Commute with Enterprise, which is owned by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, will provide:
- coordination service and technology
- marketing and outreach
- driver vetting and training
- vehicles
- insurance
- fuel cards
- cleaning and maintenance
- roadside assistance.
Given an estimated 35,000 people commuting to Bloomington-Normal, “there are likely people that also would like to commute to Bloomington-Normal but can’t,” Braun said. “But we also know … all of the employers are having a hard time finding employees. There’s very little housing; people are moving to outside the area simply to live near Bloomington-Normal but work from Bloomington-Normal.”
A vanpool service will “give people an opportunity to get into the Bloomington-Normal area to access those jobs,” he said, adding the service will be structured to serve trips bringing people here for work, not for one-day trips.
Connect Transit will subsidize each vehicle with $500 per month or $6,000 annually from Connect Transit’s operating funds. Like the proposed additional bus route, 65% of the required funds would be provided by the state with the remaining cost covered by federal grants and local sources.
After subsidies, the remaining cost of the service will be paid by riders or riders’ employers if they participate.
Braun noted the advantage for riders of offering this service through Connect Transit instead of an employer-based service is there are no limits to the riders, meaning they can work at different places but still ride together.
Adding passenger miles to Connect Transit’s footprint will make it eligible for additional federal funding through the Small Transit Intensive Cities Program (STIC), Connect Transit officials said.
Braun said he estimated 30 Commute with Enterprise vehicles in service — a $180,000 investment from Connect Transit — would attract an additional $500,000 in STIC funding.
Cheryl O’Connor, a representative from Enterprise, said there is no charge to Connect Transit unless vehicles are on the road.
“There’s no minimum; you’re not ‘on the hook’ for anything if we don’t get those vans on the road,” she said
Commute with Enterprise will take the lead on gathering interest in the service, but Connect Transit will “co-brand” the service.
O’Connor also said the company has already been in contact with “some of your major employers in the area that cannot be named at this point. We see a huge opportunity for not only your community but also … the STIC funding and the opportunity to grow more funding in the future.”
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.