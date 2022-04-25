Connect Transit considers new bus route to Rivian, vanpooling for out-of-town commuters

NORMAL — Connect Transit is considering adding a route to accommodate Rivian Automotive's growing employee base.
The Bloomington-Normal bus system’s Board of Trustees will vote Tuesday on a proposed bus service that would connect the west Normal manufacturing plant to downtown and uptown.
“Our community is changing and as the public transit provider in the area we need to adapt to serve our community as it continues to grow,” Operations Manager Shelly Perry wrote in a memo to the board.
Despite Rivian’s current employment surpassing 5,000 people with the expectation of growth, the closest Connect Transit stop is at Wylie Drive and Hovey Avenue, which is about 1.82 miles from the plant on Rivian Motorway.
Connect Transit has been working with the electric vehicle company in the last few months “to develop a transportation solution” for community members who work at Rivian, Perry wrote.
The proposed route would start and end at the Connect Transit Transfer Centers in Bloomington and Normal. Beginning at Uptown Station, the route would utilize West College Avenue to reach Rivian Motorway, proceed to West Market Street with a stop at Walmart. The route would end at the downtown transfer area on Front Street.
The route is proposed to run with 30-minute frequency within these hours:
- 5-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday;
- 6-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-7 p.m. Saturdays;
- 6-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays.
Connect Transit staff will consider stops every ¼ mile or less and adjust based on interest and passenger boardings after service begins. Rivian has identified a stop location on the entrance side of the main drive with turnaround space for the buses; the plant would also add a shelter for the stop, which would have sidewalk access.
In addition to Rivian and Walmart, the route would serve businesses along Rivian Motorway and Market Street, including OSF PromptCare, Tractor Supply Co., Blain’s Farm and Fleet and others on the west side.
If approved, Perry said, staff also recommends Connect Transit discontinue the Lime Express route, which runs from downtown Bloomington to Walmart and back as an abbreviated version of the Lime Route, because it would be a duplication of service and the new route would expand the existing Lime Express service to include weekends.
The new route is proposed to begin service this summer after a public involvement process, lease of additional buses and equipment installations.
The total cost is estimated to be $1.03 million per year with 65% covered by the Illinois Downstate Operating Program and the remainder covered by federal grants and local sources, Perry wrote.
The Connect Transit board will also consider authorizing a contract to Commute with Enterprise for coordinated vanpool services.
Commute with Enterprise, owned by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was the only company to respond to Connect Transit’s request for proposals issued in January. After a price evaluation, Connect Transit staff determined the proposed price for services was competitive, Procurement Director Brady Lange wrote in a memo to the board.
Under the proposed contract, the board would commit to subsidizing each vehicle with $500 per month or $6,000 annually from Connect Transit’s operating funds. Like the proposed bus route, 65% of the required funds would be provided by the state with the remaining cost covered by federal grants and local sources.
The vanpool services would be structured to serve trips bringing people to Bloomington-Normal for work, not for one-day trips.
“A coordinated vanpool service can benefit large and small employers in our community by providing access to employees outside the area, reducing parking needs at their facility and for some employers it eliminates the need to develop an internal vanpool program,” Lange wrote, noting approximately 35,000 people community to Bloomington-Normal every day.
Vehicles for this service would be provided by Commute with Enterprise when four or more commuters are matched as traveling from the same area to the same area, at or near the same time and leaving work at or near the same time.
The driver would be one of the commuters, would not be charged for the service and would have limited use of the Commute with Enterprise vehicle outside the vanpool service, according to the memo.
Beyond the subsidized portion of the service, the remaining cost will be paid by the rider or the rider’s employer if they choose to participate.
The Connect Transit board meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 351 Wylie Drive in Normal.
