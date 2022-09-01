Cody Hendricks announces run for Bloomington Ward 6

BLOOMINGTON — Cody Hendricks has announced his run for Ward 6 on the Bloomington City Council in next year's municipal elections.

“I’m running because I have a desire to contribute to my community in a positive way,” Hendricks said in statement. “I believe in the tenets of servant leadership and have attempted to follow them by serving in elected office and committees, being an educator, and advocating for others through my role as a union president.”

Hendricks is a history teacher in the Olympia School District. He previously served on the Pekin City Council from 2011 to 2015 and has served on the sister cities and beatification committees in Bloomington.

Following city redistricting plans, Ward 6 encompasses much of downtown Bloomington and the west side of the city.

Hendricks said he prioritizes supporting and expanding equitable city services, providing relations with constituents and revitalizing downtown by working with business owners and residents to encourage economic growth while preserving the historic features.

Hendricks also said he values social justice and equity.

“The new Ward 6 is crucially important as it represents the heart and soul of Bloomington — our downtown. We have a real opportunity to revitalize and help enhance our downtown’s accessibility and growth while keeping the historic charm that makes it unique in the local area,” Hendricks stated. “Study after study shows that strong downtowns produce even greater returns that can then be used to support other parts of the city — namely, areas of west Bloomington and the downtown surrounding communities.”

Currently, De Urban sits on the council representing Ward 6 after being appointed to fill a vacancy when Jenn Carrillo resigned.

Wards 2, 4 and 8 will also be up for election next year, and Ward 1 will select a council member to fulfill the remaining two years left on Jamie Mathy's term. Incumbents in those wards include: Grant Walch (Ward 1), Donna Boelen (Ward 2), Julie Emig (Ward 4) and Jeff Crabill (Ward 8).

The filing period for petitions begins Nov. 21 and ends Nov. 28, with that also being the last day to file petitions for public questions on public policy on the ballot.