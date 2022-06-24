 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coates to step down from McLean County board following state appointment

  • 0
Matthew Coates (copy)

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, right, swears in new county board member Matthew Coates at the board's March 10, 2022, meeting, as county board chairman John McIntyre looks on.

 Kade Heather

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Coates is stepping down from the McLean County Board, with his last day set for June 30. Coates has been named to Illinois Prisoner Review Board, with that appointment starting July 1. 

Coates had been appointed to the board's District 4 seat in March. He filed his candidacy in March for the county board seat in the June 28 primary election, but his last day on the board is June 30.

He is also suspending his campaign for the November election and stepping down from his role as communications director for Bloomington District 87. June 30 will also be his last day at the school district, he told The Pantagraph. 

The 15-member Prisoner Review Board, which recently has received state Senate rejections to gubernatorial appointees, imposes release conditions for offenders from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Watch now: Solar farms, Rivian tax breaks get McLean County Board approval

Coates has been in both the board and district positions for less than a year. He started at District 87 in February and the county board in March. State law prevents him from holding public office or having another job while serving on the Prisoner Review Board.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal environmentalists, community servants recognized as 2022 History Makers

In a statement Friday, Coates thanked supporters of his campaign and said he looked forward to continuing to build on the relationships he had built, serving the state and county in a new way. 

Coates told The Pantagraph he has received the support of the Illinois Senate executive committee and that he was confident of approval by the full state senate next year. 

Watch now: McLean County Board considering 2 solar farms

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois Senate rejects Prisoner Review Board appointee

Illinois Senate rejects Prisoner Review Board appointee

The Senate Executive Appointments Committee moved six appointees to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board through committee on Tuesday, but the only appointee of Gov. J.B. Pritzker that came for a vote before the full Senate was rejected.

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions displaced as India, Bangladesh see worst flooding in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News