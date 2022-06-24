Coates to step down from McLean County board following state appointment

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Coates is stepping down from the McLean County Board, with his last day set for June 30. Coates has been named to Illinois Prisoner Review Board, with that appointment starting July 1.

Coates had been appointed to the board's District 4 seat in March. He filed his candidacy in March for the county board seat in the June 28 primary election, but his last day on the board is June 30.

He is also suspending his campaign for the November election and stepping down from his role as communications director for Bloomington District 87. June 30 will also be his last day at the school district, he told The Pantagraph.

The 15-member Prisoner Review Board, which recently has received state Senate rejections to gubernatorial appointees, imposes release conditions for offenders from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Coates has been in both the board and district positions for less than a year. He started at District 87 in February and the county board in March. State law prevents him from holding public office or having another job while serving on the Prisoner Review Board.

In a statement Friday, Coates thanked supporters of his campaign and said he looked forward to continuing to build on the relationships he had built, serving the state and county in a new way.

Coates told The Pantagraph he has received the support of the Illinois Senate executive committee and that he was confident of approval by the full state senate next year.

