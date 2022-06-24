Coates to step down from McLean County board following state appointment

Coates had been appointed to the board's District 4 seat in March. He filed his candidacy in March for the county board seat in the June 28 primary election, but his last day on the board is June 30.
He is also suspending his campaign for the November election and stepping down from his role as communications director for Bloomington District 87. June 30 will also be his last day at the school district, he told The Pantagraph.
Coates has been in both the board and district positions for less than a year. He started at District 87 in February and the county board in March. State law prevents him from holding public office or having another job while serving on the Prisoner Review Board.
Former Illinois Prisoner Review Board member Jeffrey Mears, who failed to receive confirmation for that post from the Illinois Senate last month, has been appointed to the Illinois Labor Relations Board.
The Senate Executive Appointments Committee moved six appointees to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board through committee on Tuesday, but the only appointee of Gov. J.B. Pritzker that came for a vote before the full Senate was rejected.