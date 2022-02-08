City of Bloomington joins podcast scene

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington has launched a new podcast featuring a "behind-the-scenes" look at city operations.

Communications Manager Katherine Murphy will host the "Bloomington Out Loud" podcast, which will give residents a chance to hear updates from various city employees. Episodes will be published monthly to start and can be found under the "I Want To..." tab at cityblm.org, or streamed through Spotify.

Murphy, who was hired in June, has experience as a producer and reporter at several local and national radio and television stations across the Midwest. She has also held roles on Oprah Radio for XM Satellite radio as well as radio shows hosted by Dr. Oz and Nate Berkus, an interior designer.

“As the podcast landscape continues to expand, what better way is there to reach new audiences and who better to host it?” City Manager Tim Gleason said in a Tuesday news release. “The episodes will be quick, easy listening and the hope is to bring some of the great stories that people don’t usually get to hear to the community.”

Gleason joined Murphy for the first official episode, which was published Monday.

Listen now: Snow days and more on the latest 'Long Story Short' On this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about all things winter related, including an adorable story out of Decatur about the Scoville Zoo animals.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.