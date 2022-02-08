 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

City of Bloomington joins podcast scene

  • 0
McLean County Government Center

McLean County Government Center

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington has launched a new podcast featuring a "behind-the-scenes" look at city operations.

Communications Manager Katherine Murphy will host the "Bloomington Out Loud" podcast, which will give residents a chance to hear updates from various city employees. Episodes will be published monthly to start and can be found under the "I Want To..." tab at cityblm.org, or streamed through Spotify.

Katherine Murphy

Murphy

Murphy, who was hired in June, has experience as a producer and reporter at several local and national radio and television stations across the Midwest. She has also held roles on Oprah Radio for XM Satellite radio as well as radio shows hosted by Dr. Oz and Nate Berkus, an interior designer.

“As the podcast landscape continues to expand, what better way is there to reach new audiences and who better to host it?” City Manager Tim Gleason said in a Tuesday news release. “The episodes will be quick, easy listening and the hope is to bring some of the great stories that people don’t usually get to hear to the community.”

Gleason joined Murphy for the first official episode, which was published Monday.

Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast

Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

How did Biden do in his first year?

This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in office. Several of our reports take a look back o…

Our top five stories of 2021!

Our top five stories of 2021!

It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Webb resigns from McLean County Board

Webb resigns from McLean County Board

McLean County Board member Benjamin Webb is resigning from the board effective Friday, board chairman John McIntyre announced Monday. Webb, a Democrat, has served in District 4 since 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Understanding political communication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News