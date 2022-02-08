Citizen advisory committee will follow Bloomington COVID restrictions

BLOOMINGTON — The Public Safety and Community Relations Board meeting set for Friday will follow city-issued COVID-19 restrictions, including limits on how many members of the public can attend in person.
Bloomington moved to a hybrid virtual format for all city meetings in January amid a surge in coronavirus cases in McLean County and Illinois. Meetings allow up to 10 members of the public to attend in person.
The PSCRB meeting will continue with a hybrid meeting format, said Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy. The meeting will be held 3:30 p.m. in room 400 on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.
The meeting will be livestreamed through the city's YouTube page.
Anyone wanting to provide public comment in person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least five minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual. Emailed public comments can be provided by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org.
The PSCRB is a seven-member board that serves as a citizen advisory committee to the Bloomington police chief and city manager. The board is expected to discuss a $59,000 contract with Atlanta-based Flock Safety for the purchase and installation of 10 automatic license plate reader cameras.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois has urged the city to refrain from moving forward with the contract pending further discussion about the technology with Bloomington residents.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.