CII East redevelopment moves forward in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A long-vacant downtown building could soon see new life as developers are pledging to invest $4 million to turn it into housing and office space.

The Bloomington City Council on Monday reached a redevelopment agreement related to the CII East building at 102 East St., which has been vacant since at least 2014 and fallen into disrepair. It is the former location of CII East Bar and Lounge.

"For the last eight years, everyone who's driving north on (U.S.) 51 has to look at this building," said Robbie Osenga, one of the project developers. "I really wanted to be a part of the solution and felt like we've had enough momentum on a couple different opportunities over the last two years to get it done."

The council approved an agreement with 102 South East LLC, which would invest a minimum of $4 million to renovate the building. In addition to the renovations, the project would add eight apartment units, four short-term rental apartments and 5,600 square feet of private office space.

Under the agreement, the city would continue to collect the same amount of property taxes it had in 2021 but would waive additional property taxes on the increased property value beyond that amount. It also would waive its 6% short-term rental tax and provide 20 parking spaces in the Lincoln Garage, which is across East Street from the building.

State financial records list Osenga and Andrew S. Kaufmann, president of Catalyst Construction Inc., as managers of the LLC.

Osenga, commercial real estate broker at Keller Williams and business development director at Catalyst Construction, said they are in conversations with "potential long-term tenants" for the first floor spaces but nothing has been finalized yet.

Developers hope to start construction on the property this fall, and the upper level floors along with the exterior renovations will be completed in spring or early summer 2023, Osenga said.

Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said the project represents an opportunity to provide new homes and beautify the corridor leading into downtown from the south.

Although the EDC does not regularly work with residential properties, Hoban said their workforce efforts kept running into reoccurring issues of there not being enough homes or apartments for companies and businesses to grow in the area.

"The early findings from our housing study are showing that while we do have great disposable income in our community, our housing stock — especially when it comes to higher-end rentals — has not kept up with demand," he said. "This will hopefully alleviate pressure when it comes to the housing market."

City Manager Tim Gleason, Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus and Economic and Community Development director Michelle Hon also worked on making the redevelopment happen, Osenga said.

The deal is contingent on the developer finalizing an agreement for property tax abatement with the Bloomington District 87 school district.

