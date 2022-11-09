Chung wins District 91 statehouse seat over Preston

BLOOMINGTON — Democrat Sharon Chung has secured a seat in the Illinois General Assembly, finishing ahead of Republican Scott Preston in the race for the 91st House District.

According to unofficial election results, Chung, of Bloomington, won the district with 17,754 votes over Preston’s 16,316 votes Tuesday.

“I’m still trying to take it all in,” Chung said from a watch party hosted by the McLean County Democrats at the Holiday Inn in Normal. “I am really, gosh, so excited, so grateful. … It’s really a huge honor.”

The race for the newly-drawn 91st District was expected to be close, though candidates and those familiar with the race said the district appeared to have been drawn for a Democrat.

After the 2020 remapping process, the district now includes parts of McLean, Woodford, Tazewell and Peoria counties, stretching from Bloomington-Normal to Bartonville, just south of Peoria.

The district extends along Interstate 74 and includes farmland and rural communities as well as the more “suburban-type” areas of the Twin Cities and East Peoria.

The race remained close all night, but Chung said she was hopeful and “cautiously optimistic” that the last ballots to be counted would swing the race her way.

The district “was drawn to be a little bit more competitive for a Democrat but not overwhelmingly so,” said Chung, an adjunct professor at Millikin University and a professional classical musician and instructor.

Before the election, Chung said her priorities as a state representative would include supporting efforts to provide relief for working middle class families and standing up for marginalized communities.

“In talking to voters here over the past six months, people are just really ready to have a Democrat representing them in Springfield,” Chung said Tuesday night, noting it has been more than 40 years since a Democrat has been elected to represent Bloomington-Normal in the General Assembly.

Chung, who has served on the McLean County Board since 2018, was one of at least 22 Asian American candidates on Illinois’ midterm ballots. She said with her election, she will be the first Korean American elected to the General Assembly and the first Asian American elected from outside the Chicago area to the General Assembly.

“I am so thankful for everyone who believed in me and came out to vote. It really does mean a lot,” she said.

Chung said she commended Preston on a “really hard fought race,” calling him a tough opponent.

Preston, a Normal Town Council member and small business owner, said he reached out to Chung to "offer her congratulations for coming out ahead of this hard fought race."

Election Day was 300 days after Preston announced his intention to run, and he said Tuesday that over those 300 days, he and his team knocked on more doors and talked to more voters than any General Assembly candidate in this election cycle.

"I'm so proud, so proud of the work and passion and talent" of the volunteers and supports who worked on the campaign, he said.

Before all the precincts were counted, Preston told The Pantagraph he knew it would be a tight race, but “at the end of the day, no matter how things end up, I am so grateful for not only the hours and hours and hours volunteers and supporters put into this campaign because this campaign is about all of us, but I'm also grateful for the opportunity personally to be able to engage one on one in person with people from all different walks of life, all different priorities, all different perspectives.”

Preston said after hearing so much about what is important to the voters and what they want from their government during this campaign, he wished Chung well and said he hopes she represents the people of the 91st District well.

"I will continue to work to make our community a better place as I have done my entire adult life," he said.