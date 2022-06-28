Budzinski wins Democratic nom for 13th District

SPRINGFIELD — Nikki Budzinski is the projected winner in the race for the Democratic nomination for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Budzinski over opponent David Palmer just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Her victory narrows the field in a race that could prove to be a close battle in November.

Budzinski, who moved to Springfield last year, is a Peoria native who most recently served as chief of staff for the Office of Management and Budget in the Biden Administration. She also once was a senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

She has received endorsements from a swath of high-profile figures and groups in Illinois politics, including both U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, seven members of the state's U.S. House delegation and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

Budzinski far outraised Palmer, a financial consultant and former professional basketball player from Champaign. As of the quarter ending June 8, her campaign had over $1 million in cash on hand while Palmer has just over $20,000.

The new 13th District was drawn to favor a Democrat after the 2020 census cost Illinois a House seat and triggered redistricting.

Last year, Illinois Democrats controlling the state’s redistricting process drew current U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Mary Miller, R-Oakland, into a new, heavily Republican-leaning district. That left the 13th District with no incumbent.

Democrats also strategically drew the new 13th District to exclude many rural areas and include most of the more populated and Democratic-leaning urban areas in Central Illinois.

The snake-shaped district stretches from East St. Louis through Springfield, Decatur and Champaign-Urbana. Though the district is mostly urban, it includes all of Macoupin County and some other rural towns.

Democrats see the new 13th District as their party’s best chance at a congressional win in downstate Illinois.

The district voted for President Joe Biden by an 11-point margin in 2020.

According to The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, the 13th District has an estimated Democratic vote share of 56.98% and an estimated Republican vote share of 43.02%.

While the district leans Democratic, Republicans are hopeful they can win it in an election year likely to favor Republicans nationwide.

Come November, Budzinski will face off against the winner of the Republican primary. The Republicans vying for their party’s nomination are Regan Deering of Decatur, Matt Hausman of Pesotum, Terry Martin of Chatham and Jesse Reising of Decatur.

This story will be updated.

