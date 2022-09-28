Boelen to run again for Bloomington Ward 2

BLOOMINGTON — Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen has announced her run for reelection in the 2023 municipal election for Bloomington City Council.

"My focus is and has been fiscal responsibly and sensible stewardship of taxpayer dollars," Boelen said in a news release Wednesday. "I acknowledge that the role of municipal government is to provide quality basic services at a reasonable cost."

Boelen first ran for the Ward 2 seat in 2018 against Bloomington business owner Georgene Chissell after former incumbent alderman David Sage announced he was not seeking a fourth term.

Boelen, a retired medical professional and Bloomington resident for 30 years, won the election in 2019 by a vote of 351 to 235.

Before being elected in 2019, Boelen regularly attended City Council meetings and spoke during public comment about stewardship of taxpayer dollars, fiscal responsibility and the effect of raising taxes, especially regressive taxes.

"Elected officials are often faced with complex issues which I have approached with thoughtfulness and due diligence," Boelen said in the release. "I aim to bring my experience and institutional knowledge to promote opportunities which make our community stronger."

She added that her leadership style is to serve the community by listening and responding to the needs of residents and working to build a consensus with other council members.

Boelen also has volunteered with numerous local organizations, including her church, as PTO treasurer, as a Girl Scout leader, with Friends of the Bloomington Public Library, and for over 15 years at a local food pantry.

Boelen's announcement follows the news that Cody Hendrick will run for Ward 6 on the City Council in next year's election.

Wards 4, 6 and 8 will also be up for election next year, and Ward 1 will select a council member to fulfill the remaining two years left on Jamie Mathy's term. Incumbents in those wards include: Grant Walch (Ward 1), Julie Emig (Ward 4), De Urban (Ward 6) and Jeff Crabill (Ward 8).