Bloomington's interim parks director named to permanent role

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is dropping the “interim” from its leaders’ titles, the city announced Friday.
Eric Veal, who was named interim director in September, is officially moving into the permanent role after more than 25 years with the department.
“He’s worked above and beyond my expectations and is the obvious choice for the job,” City Manager Tim Gleason said in a statement from the city.
Veal became interim director when Jay Tetzloff moved from dual director of the parks department and Miller Park Zoo to become zoo superintendent.
Mose Rickey will now move from interim to full assistant director of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, the city announced. Veal said Rickey’s “energy, enthusiasm and experience are a great fit” for the department.
When Veal moved into the interim role, Bloomington external affairs and communications manager Katherine Murphy told The Pantagraph the city wasn’t expecting to recruit for the permanent parks director until 2022.
"The timeline of the plan was sped up due to the overall impressive performance of both Eric and Mose," Murphy said Friday. "They stepped in and stepped up and have done a great job."
Veal's annual salary will be $123,715.18, adjusted from his $115,000 salary as an interim director. Rickey's annual salary will be $103,500, up from his interim salary of $98,500.
Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2021 stories
Simply put, this year was a rush and my head is spinning realizing it's already time to look back on all we've done in the last 12 months.
Now in my third year at The Pantagraph, I was able to produce some of my strongest work — stories that mattered to me and stories I believe mattered to the community. It was (more than a little) difficult to narrow it down, but I've selected four of the heavy hitters and one of my favorite examples of the passionate, interesting students I had the honor of meeting in 2021.
Former Pantagrapher Kevin Barlow and I broke down House Bill 3653, a criminal justice bill that eliminates cash bail in Illinois by 2023.
Karyss Opsal's "Black in America" and "Flower Girl" captured some of the intense emotion the Normal West student felt this year.
One year after George Floyd's last breath, Kade Heather and I spoke with activists and community leaders about his murder, progress and what's next.
Seven LGBTQ+ community leaders lent their voices to these profiles for a Pride Month project by Sierra Henry, Timothy Eggert and me.
Jelani Day's story is not over and we haven't been able to tell it all, but this part, I'm proud to have been able to share.
