Bloomington's interim parks director named to permanent role

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is dropping the “interim” from its leaders’ titles, the city announced Friday.

Eric Veal, who was named interim director in September, is officially moving into the permanent role after more than 25 years with the department.

“He’s worked above and beyond my expectations and is the obvious choice for the job,” City Manager Tim Gleason said in a statement from the city.

Veal became interim director when Jay Tetzloff moved from dual director of the parks department and Miller Park Zoo to become zoo superintendent.

Mose Rickey will now move from interim to full assistant director of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, the city announced. Veal said Rickey’s “energy, enthusiasm and experience are a great fit” for the department.

When Veal moved into the interim role, Bloomington external affairs and communications manager Katherine Murphy told The Pantagraph the city wasn’t expecting to recruit for the permanent parks director until 2022.

"The timeline of the plan was sped up due to the overall impressive performance of both Eric and Mose," Murphy said Friday. "They stepped in and stepped up and have done a great job."

Veal's annual salary will be $123,715.18, adjusted from his $115,000 salary as an interim director. Rickey's annual salary will be $103,500, up from his interim salary of $98,500.

