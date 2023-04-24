BLOOMINGTON — A resolution establishing a downtown Bloomington parking deck as the site of a new Connect Transit downtown transfer station will up for a council vote Monday night.

According to city staff, the parking garage at 202 W. Market St. has reached its useful life and repairs have proven costly in recent years.

If approved, the resolution will be the first step beginning this project. In the future, the council will need to consider an intergovernmental agreement with Connect Transit to build a framework for the project.

According to council documents, city staff is evaluating whether the garage would be made available through a direct sale to Connect Transit or through a long-term lease. The resolution "does not contractually obligate the City at this time to either sell or lease the property to Connect Transit."

A downtown transit hub has been under consideration since at least 2018 after Connect Transit was awarded a $3 million federal grant that was seen as a "down payment" for the future development.

Over 100 dash colors at Bloomington 'Holi Moli' festival FESTIVAL OF COLORS 040923-blm-loc-2holi.JPG 040923-blm-loc-3holi.JPG 040923-blm-loc-4holi.JPG 040923-blm-loc-5holi.JPG