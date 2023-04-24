If approved, the resolution will be the first step beginning this project. In the future, the council will need to consider an intergovernmental agreement with Connect Transit to build a framework for the project.
According to council documents, city staff is evaluating whether the garage would be made available through a direct sale to Connect Transit or through a long-term lease. The resolution "does not contractually obligate the City at this time to either sell or lease the property to Connect Transit."
A downtown transit hub has been under consideration since at least 2018 after Connect Transit was awarded a $3 million federal grant that was seen as a "down payment" for the future development.
