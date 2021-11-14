 Skip to main content
Bloomington to talk plans for American Rescue Plan funding

Bloomington City Council members discuss library project.

BLOOMINGTON — Elected officials on Monday will discuss how the city should spend its $13.3 million slice of American Rescue Plan dollars.

Under the plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, a total $350 billion in funding is being given to local governments across the nation. Around $5.5 billion of that is set to go to local governments in Illinois.

Funding through the American Rescue Plan is intended to help municipalities across the country boost COVID-19 recovery.

Download PDF Bloomington Nov. 15 Committee of the Whole Agenda

The Bloomington City Council on Monday will hold its monthly work session to discuss what to do with the money, which must be allocated by 2024 and used by 2026. The discussion will follow a presentation. 

Before the discussion, the council will also hear a presentation on the history and programming of the Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave.

Festival of Trees returns to welcome holidays, support The Baby Fold 🎄

The center, which celebrated its 95th anniversary in August, is a recreation, community and social service center. It offers youth and senior programs, as well as social services, interpretation, translations and counseling for Spanish-speaking residents in the Bloomington-Normal area.

The Bloomington City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. Meetings are live streamed through the city's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

