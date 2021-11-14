Bloomington to talk plans for American Rescue Plan funding

The Bloomington City Council on Monday will hold its monthly work session to discuss what to do with the money, which must be allocated by 2024 and used by 2026. The discussion will follow a presentation.
The center, which celebrated its 95th anniversary in August, is a recreation, community and social service center. It offers youth and senior programs, as well as social services, interpretation, translations and counseling for Spanish-speaking residents in the Bloomington-Normal area.
The Bloomington City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. Meetings are live streamed through the city's YouTube page.
