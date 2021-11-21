Bloomington to approve estimated 2021 property tax levy

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington elected officials on Monday will consider adopting a combined estimated 2021 property tax levy of $27,038,133.

The city and public library have a combined property tax rate that is calculated by dividing the tax levy by the equalized assessed value, which will not be available until Jan. 1.

Documents prepared by the city's finance department indicate the preliminary EAV as of Sept. 28 was $1,930,212,541, a $42.5 million increase over the prior year.

Bloomington is not proposing an increase in the property tax rate for this year's levy and is expecting to generate $275,000 in revenue growth based on the preliminary EAV.

The library has proposed an approximate 0.0538% rate increase to help fund a $22.8 million expansion project. A preliminary EAV shows the library would gain an additional $50,000 in revenue without increasing the property tax rate.

Upon entering a proposed intergovernmental agreement with the library, the city could issue up to $17 million in bonds to the library to help fund its expansion package. The library intends to use the property tax levy increase to pay off the bonds, paying around $1.1 million annually over the next 20 years.

The council is expected to adopt the final tax levy at its Dec. 13 meeting.

Before considering the estimated property tax levy, the city will hear a presentation on its 2021 financial report audit, which was conducted by Baker Tilly Circhow Krause LLP. The city was issued a "clean" or unmodified opinion.

In other business, the city council will consider approving a $75,999 contract with J & F Chiattello Construction Inc. of Dyer, Indiana, to replace the Miller Park pavilion roof. The roof was installed 25 years ago.

Bloomington received one bid for the project, according to city officials.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

