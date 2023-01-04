Bloomington taking applications for Community Development Block Grant program

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The application window to become a Community Development Block Grant program partner is now open in Bloomington.

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15 To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/bloomington-CDBG.

According to a news release, the program runs from May 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024, allowing organizations to submit proposals for public services, public facilities, infrastructure and housing programs.

The funding invests in programs and projects that benefit low-to moderate-income residents, the news release said.

The partner program makes an investment through sub-recipient funding to an organization's project or program that meets at least one of the national objectives and complies with other applicable regulations of the grant program, the news release said.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

