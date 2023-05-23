BLOOMINGTON — A redevelopment agreement for an $18.5 million downtown Bloomington housing project was tabled by the City Council on Monday after a discussion about the availability of affordable housing and the use of union labor on the project.

Developers Andy Kaufman and Robbie Osenga are planning to add 72 upscale one- to two-bedroom rental units within a five-story apartment building and a series of townhomes.

The project would sit on a city-owned vacant lot at 408 E. Washington St., which used to be the site of the former Coachman Motel, and neighboring property on Jefferson Street now owned by the City of Refuge Ministries Church.

Bloomington Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said both sites sit within the Downtown Washington Street Tax Increment Financing District.

"Both of these properties are currently tax-exempt, one owned by the city and one owned by the church, and not currently generating any level of tax revenue," Tyus said.

Alderman Tom Crumpler said he wanted to support the project but he would like to see the redevelopment agreement include language regarding paying the prevailing wage for building trades and the use of the local labor force. Therefore, he voted to table the measure until the council's next meeting on June 12.

Mike Raikes, president of the Livingston and McLean County construction trades organization, voiced concerns about why the measure did not include language regarding labor standards, such as a requirement for contractors to use Illinois Department of Labor-approved apprenticeships, written into the agreement.

Raikes also highlighted the passage this month of the Blue Collar Jobs Act, which establishes tax incentives that require contractors, developers and owners to to comply with the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act.

"As a resident of Bloomington I'm tired of seeing owners and developers receive taxpayer incentives which line their pockets and then they turn around and hire out-of-area cheap labor," Raikes said. "That model doesn't empower workers, enhance skills, or drive economic growth."

Other members of the public questioned the cost and overall need of the housing project in light of the lack of affordable housing options in the city.

Bloomington resident Shelli Garland said she works in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and sees a lot of families that are being priced out of new residential developments.

"With the average renter, even, it's difficult for anyone to find something that is within budget, not even minimum wage per se," Garland said. "Even over (minimum wage), it's hard for people to find things."

Tyus said this project is just one piece of a larger housing puzzle.

"There's a shortage of all types (of housing) in our community," Tyus said. "Just because you do one doesn't mean you can't do others."

The council voted 4-4 on the motion to table with Aldermen Donna Boelen, Sheila Montney, Nick Becker and Kent Lee voting no. With Alderwoman Mollie Ward absent, Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe broke the tie in favor of the motion.

Kaufman said the project still can move forward if the council adopts the redevelopment agreement on June 12 but no later than that.

"It is our intent to move forward on this project inviting all local trades, both union and non-signatory, to participate on the work," Kaufman said. "We know that it will undoubtedly result in a combination of union and non-signatory contractors delivering this project just as it done on the nearly complete Northwestern Mutual building" at 102 S. East St.

The city would provide $4.5 million in reimbursements for the project or 24.3 % of the project's total costs, whichever is less. Funding would come from the tax increment generated by the TIF district through 2042 and short-term rental tax revenue generated by the project.

Tax increment financing works by setting a base tax value for a derelict or obsolete property in a municipality. If the value of the area improves and generates more property tax money, any property tax revenue collected above the base can be used to pay for economic development projects within the TIF district or incentivize developers to invest in the district.

If the assessed value of the TIF district doesn't grow over the next 23 years, no increment would be collected.