Bloomington sets hearing on proposed library property tax increase

BLOOMINGTON — A public hearing will be held Monday regarding a proposed Bloomington Public Library property tax rate increase.
The rate increase, which has been met with criticism from some Bloomington residents, is expected to help pay for a $22.8 million expansion of the library building.
Bloomington is considering an intergovernmental agreement with the library that would allow the city to issue up to $17 million in bonds for the project. The property tax rate increase would allow the library to pay off those bonds with an annual $1.1 million payment over the next 20 years.
The project has been in the works for nearly two decades. The building was last renovated in 2006.
The city and public library have a combined property tax rate that is calculated by dividing the tax levy by the total equalized assessed value, which will not be available until Jan. 1.
The combined estimated property tax levy and rate increase is $27,038,169 for a combined rate of 1.3568%. Under the new rate, the owner of an average $100,000 home would see a tax increase of $18, which would be reflected on bills starting in May.
Bloomington elected officials in November approved adopting the estimated 2021 property tax levy, which will be adopted officially during the Dec. 13 council meeting.
In other business, the city council will hear a presentation from the public works department about current and upcoming projects.
The Bloomington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.
Sierra Henry's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?
This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday.
There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.
Central Illinois flooding was a hot topic this summer, but earlier this year I spoke with Roanoke residents about their frustrations with cons…
Central Illinois children's museums faced difficult decisions during the pandemic, like many businesses. But, when it came time to receive nec…
Steak 'n Shake has always held a special place in my heart. My grandmother was a huge fan of the fast casual restaurant, and we always made a …
Friends, former teammates, coaches, and teachers spoke with us about Jelani Day, a 25 year old Illinois State University graduate student who …
I can't talk about my top five favorite stories without mentioned Rivian and all the attention and excitement this company has brought to the …
