Bloomington sets hearing on proposed library property tax increase

Bloomington City Council Meeting, Nov. 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON — A public hearing will be held Monday regarding a proposed Bloomington Public Library property tax rate increase.

The rate increase, which has been met with criticism from some Bloomington residents, is expected to help pay for a $22.8 million expansion of the library building.

Bloomington is considering an intergovernmental agreement with the library that would allow the city to issue up to $17 million in bonds for the project. The property tax rate increase would allow the library to pay off those bonds with an annual $1.1 million payment over the next 20 years.

The project has been in the works for nearly two decades. The building was last renovated in 2006.

The city and public library have a combined property tax rate that is calculated by dividing the tax levy by the total equalized assessed value, which will not be available until Jan. 1.

The combined estimated property tax levy and rate increase is $27,038,169 for a combined rate of 1.3568%. Under the new rate, the owner of an average $100,000 home would see a tax increase of $18, which would be reflected on bills starting in May.

Watch now: Bloomington airport lands $3M in state funding

Bloomington elected officials in November approved adopting the estimated 2021 property tax levy, which will be adopted officially during the Dec. 13 council meeting.

In other business, the city council will hear a presentation from the public works department about current and upcoming projects.

The Bloomington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

