The council adopted a resolution approving the parking garage site as the location for the transfer station, but City Manager Tim Gleason noted it was the first of many steps to make the project a reality.

"I do not want to downplay the importance of the resolution tonight but there is far more to do regarding this development in the future if this is approved," Gleason said.

Among other things, the council will have to vote on an intergovernmental agreement with Connect Transit to establish the design of the building. It must also decide whether to make the site available through a direct sale to Connect Transit.

A downtown transit hub has been under discussion for years. In 2018, Connect Transit was awarded a $3 million federal grant that was seen as a "down payment" for the project.

In 2021, Connect Transit had their list of transportation center locations down to three properties: the Market Street parking deck, the former Pantagraph property at 301 W. Washington St. and the building that housed the former CII East Bar and Lounge at 102 S. East St.

Alderwoman Julie Emig said she thought the Market Street garage was the best location for the hub because as owners of the garage, the city has a real stake in the development, which opens the door for a more collaborative approach.

Alderman Grant Walch, however, said he was troubled to vote on a resolution declaring a site for the project without a concrete plan in place. He added that there were a lot of unresolved questions such as what will happen with the contracts with businesses that have parking spaces in the building.

"It concerns that we aren't doing our due diligence in approving this as a site for the residents and citizens of Bloomington without a site plan," Walch said.

The resolution was approved 7-2 with Walch and Alderwoman Donna Boelen voting no.

