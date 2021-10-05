 Skip to main content
Bloomington residents' $310K claim for flood losses denied

Allin Street in Bloomington

Floodwaters fill the 300 block of Allin Street in Bloomington on June 26.

 JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

Ten East Gate neighborhood residents told elected officials Monday about the severe flooding issues they experienced during the extreme storm events that ravaged the city last month, when water and sewage from city-owned combined storm and sanitary sewers backed-up into their homes and basements.

BLOOMINGTON – Ten residents’ demands for compensation from the city of Bloomington for damage they endured when city sewage engulfed by storm water in June flooded their homes has been denied.

Outside defense lawyer Peter Jennetten, of Peoria-based Quinn Johnston law firm, responded Tuesday to a lawyer’s demand letter which asked for a settlement of $310,000 for the residents, citing the Tort Immunity Act as the reason why the city is not liable for damages.

Bloomington-based lawyer William Mahrt sent the demand letter Sept. 21 to the city corporation counsel after more than 500 residents’ claims for compensation through the city’s insurer, PMA, were denied.

Mahrt told The Pantagraph Tuesday that while he is considering filing a lawsuit in McLean County court, he first wants to understand the Bloomington City Council’s involvement in the city’s written response.

The city’s denial holds firm on its stance that it is not liable for the sewer system failing to remain out of residents’ homes because it was an “act of God.”

“Our position has been and remains consistent. While we empathize with residents who were impacted by this extraordinary storm, the city is not liable for damages caused by that storm. We do not have any further comment,” Jennetten told The Pantagraph.

The rain storms through Central Illinois June 25 and 26 that brought nearly a foot of flooding in some areas caused parts of Bloomington’s combined sewer system to be overwhelmed, bringing raw sewage into people’s basements.

“It has ruined a lot of lives,” Mahrt said of the sewage flooding. “I have talked to people who every possession they owned in the world was in a basement and was covered in sewage. Some people had sewage all the way up to their basement ceilings.”

Mahrt, who lives in the South Hill neighborhood and suffered damage from the flooding, said one provision within the Illinois Tort Immunity Act exempts municipalities from immunity when the damage is caused by city-owned property.

“The city’s not responsible for rain, that’s not something the city owns or is in control of, but it is responsible for its sewers, especially its sanitary sewers,” Mahrt said. “It actually has a special duty not to discharge sanitary sewage onto private property.”

He argued that the city is liable because it knew the combined sewer system had the risk of being engulfed by a flood of rain water and submerging homes, pointing to a 2014 stormwater and sanitary sewer master plan which concluded that “some of the infrastructure installed as part of the (city’s) expansion is deteriorating to a point where it is not providing an adequate Level of Service.”

Mahrt said 50 to 60 residents had reached out to him with interest in litigation against the city. Of those residents, he said 10 wrote him checks to negotiate a settlement with the city, but none have asked him to sue the city yet.

"That is what I'll be doing over the next few weeks is reaching out to see out of all these 50, 60 people who have contacted me, how many are interested actually in pursuing a lawsuit in court," Mahrt said. "I'm going to be doing that for myself and others are going to join in."

The Pantagraph earlier this year reported that the 2014 stormwater and sanitary sewer master plan concluded that "some of the infrastructure installed as part of the (city's) expansion is deteriorating to a point where it is not providing an adequate Level of Service."

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

