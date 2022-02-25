 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington relaxes mask requirements for city employees

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is dropping mask requirements for city employees Monday as the statewide mandate expires.

City employees are expected to comply with current state and/or federal mask mandates still in place, such as health care settings, according to a Friday news release. 

Bloomington City Services Hub

Bloomington City Clerk Leslie Yocum during a virtual Bloomington City Council meeting details the new site for "The Hub." The space is on the first floor of the McLean County Government Center. 

Certain city-operated buildings may still require employees and visitors to wear masks, such as some enclosed Miller Park Zoo exhibits.

Bloomington will return to in-person meetings starting March 14. The Bloomington City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday will keep with the city's hybrid format. All meetings are livestreamed through the city's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

