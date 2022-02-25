Bloomington relaxes mask requirements for city employees

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is dropping mask requirements for city employees Monday as the statewide mandate expires.
City employees are expected to comply with current state and/or federal mask mandates still in place, such as health care settings, according to a Friday news release.
Certain city-operated buildings may still require employees and visitors to wear masks, such as some enclosed Miller Park Zoo exhibits.
Bloomington will return to in-person meetings starting March 14. The Bloomington City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday will keep with the city's hybrid format. All meetings are livestreamed through the city's YouTube page.
Top 20 highest-paid city of Bloomington employees
Timothy Gleason
Jeffrey Jurgens
Billy Tyus
Jamal Simington
Kevin Kothe
Eric West
Angela Fyans-Jimenez
Chad Wamsley
Timothy McCoy
Timothy Stanesa
F. Scott Rathbun
Jeffrey Flairty
Nicole Albertson
Cory Matheny
Robert Yehl
Michael Hartwig
Carl Reeb
Kenneth Bays
Brian Brown
Paul Williams
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.