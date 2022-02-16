 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Bloomington public safety committee meeting rescheduled

  • 0
011622-blm-loc-3cameras

The Bloomington Police Department already uses surveillance cameras like this one mounted on a utility pole at West Market Street and Morris Avenue. The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois is urging Bloomington to hold off purchasing automatic license plate readers and to get more input from residents.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Public Safety and Community Relations Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 23, to discuss the automatic license plate reader cameras.

The meeting was rescheduled after the board failed to meet quorum during its Feb. 12 meeting. It is the second time the meeting has been rescheduled.

The board will meet at 3:30 p.m. in room 400 on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., under city coronavirus restrictions.

Watch now: PATH to open suicide prevention call center in Bloomington in 988 rollout

Under the city-enacted hybrid format, up to 10 members of the public are allowed to attend the meeting in person. The meeting will also be live streamed through the city's YouTube page.

Anyone wanting to provide public comment in person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least five minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual. Emailed public comments can be provided by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News