Bloomington public safety committee meeting rescheduled

BLOOMINGTON — The Public Safety and Community Relations Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 23, to discuss the automatic license plate reader cameras.

The meeting was rescheduled after the board failed to meet quorum during its Feb. 12 meeting. It is the second time the meeting has been rescheduled.

The board will meet at 3:30 p.m. in room 400 on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., under city coronavirus restrictions.

Under the city-enacted hybrid format, up to 10 members of the public are allowed to attend the meeting in person. The meeting will also be live streamed through the city's YouTube page.

Anyone wanting to provide public comment in person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least five minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual. Emailed public comments can be provided by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org.

