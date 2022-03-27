Bloomington population changes require new ward boundaries

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington will soon begin redrawing the boundary lines of its nine wards to reflect population changes based on new 2020 Census data.

Illinois state law requires each of the wards to be as balanced and equal as possible, with no more than a 10% difference in population between districts, Communications Manager Katherine Murphy said Friday.

That means, based on the 2020 Census data, each ward should have as close as possible to 8,742 people. Two wards show more than a 10% imbalance: Ward 7, with 7,711 people (-11.79%), and Ward 8, with 10,973 people (+25.52%), according to documents prepared by city staff.

The Bloomington City Council on Monday will need to approve a resolution allowing city staff to draft at least two and no more than three different new ward map options for redistricting.

City staff will make precinct and population information available to the public through the city's website, and residents may also propose a new ward map based on that data. Resident-proposed maps must be submitted in writing to the city clerk before June 1.

A time will be scheduled for the council to discuss the proposed maps during the committee of the whole meeting on June 20, and a vote to adopt the new maps will be taken on July 11, according to the resolution.

In other business, the council will consider approving a $13,870,320 contract with P.J. Hoerr Inc. for the O'Neil Park and Pool project. The council will also need to approve a budget adjustment, as the project was originally budgeted at $11.7 million.

Bloomington received three bids for the project, with P.J. Hoerr coming in at the lowest. The other two bids were Williams Brothers Construction of Peoria, $14,730,200; and Leander Construction of Canton, $15,178,925.

If approved, the project would replace the park's 45-year-old aluminum pool, which was demolished in fall 2020. Current designs include a zero-depth entry pool with a slide, lazy river, lap pool, splash pad, bathhouse and concessions stand, as well as a new parking lot and skate park.

Bloomington will also consider executing an intergovernmental agreement with the Bloomington Public Library and an associated $20 million bond for the library's planned $22.8 million expansion.

The library raised its property tax rate to help fund the project, which brought the city's combined tax rate to .3040%. The rate increase was expected to allow the library to make an annual $850,000 debt service payment over the next 20 years to pay off the bonds issued by the city.

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin in April.

The Bloomington City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. Meetings are also livestreamed through the city's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

